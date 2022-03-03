How to make Nepalese green mango and coconut chutney

Green mangoes are perfect for chutneys, as they add just the right level of sourness,” notes Santosh Shah.

You can get frozen grated coconut in most Asian food stores: “It’s as good as a fresh coconut, without the complication of cracking and grating.”

Hariyo aap ra nariyal ko achar – green mango and coconut chutney

Makes: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

4 small green mangoes

½tsp salt

½tsp Kashmiri chilli powder or medium hot chilli powder

4 garlic cloves, chopped

15g fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

50g grated fresh or frozen coconut

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves

2 tbsp vegetable oil

An airtight container, for storing

Method:

1. Peel and stone the mangoes and cut the flesh into a small dice. Crush the mango pieces and salt in a large pestle and mortar to break them up. Add the rest of the ingredients and crush into a paste. Alternatively, place the mango pieces and salt in a food processor and pulse a few times, until slightly crushed. Add the rest of the ingredients and process to a coarse paste.

2. Check and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt, sugar or lemon juice, to taste. Stored in an airtight container and refrigerated, this will keep for three to four days.

‘Ayla: A Feast Of Nepali Dishes From Terai, Hills And The Himalayas’ by Santosh Shah (published by DK, £20), available now.