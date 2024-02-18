Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Food and drink

Love it or hate it, I’ve discovered the formula for the perfect slice of Marmite on toast

A simple request for a slice of Marmite on toast with an unusual twist caused an argument in James Brown’s relationship – which then carried over to social media. So, where do you stand on Marmite-gate?

Sunday 18 February 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>I mar-might give it a try: this is your cue, lovers of yeast extract, the time has come to experiment </p>

I mar-might give it a try: this is your cue, lovers of yeast extract, the time has come to experiment

(Getty)

You’d think what with all the conflict in the world right now that those of us who are at peace with each other would be able to foster a sense of love and tolerance but no, a few Sunday mornings ago I was told in no uncertain terms by my girlfriend, Em, that if I ever insisted on Marmite and honey together on the same piece of toast again our relationship would be over.

I don’t usually ask for breakfast in bed, but I was going for an MRI scan – so I spotted the opportunity and took it.

Her response seemed a bit tough given I’d clearly explained how the Marmite needed to be lightly spread across the middle of the toast and honey then drizzled sparingly round the edge.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in