You’d think what with all the conflict in the world right now that those of us who are at peace with each other would be able to foster a sense of love and tolerance but no, a few Sunday mornings ago I was told in no uncertain terms by my girlfriend, Em, that if I ever insisted on Marmite and honey together on the same piece of toast again our relationship would be over.

I don’t usually ask for breakfast in bed, but I was going for an MRI scan – so I spotted the opportunity and took it.

Her response seemed a bit tough given I’d clearly explained how the Marmite needed to be lightly spread across the middle of the toast and honey then drizzled sparingly round the edge.