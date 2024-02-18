Love it or hate it, I’ve discovered the formula for the perfect slice of Marmite on toast
A simple request for a slice of Marmite on toast with an unusual twist caused an argument in James Brown’s relationship – which then carried over to social media. So, where do you stand on Marmite-gate?
You’d think what with all the conflict in the world right now that those of us who are at peace with each other would be able to foster a sense of love and tolerance but no, a few Sunday mornings ago I was told in no uncertain terms by my girlfriend, Em, that if I ever insisted on Marmite and honey together on the same piece of toast again our relationship would be over.
I don’t usually ask for breakfast in bed, but I was going for an MRI scan – so I spotted the opportunity and took it.
Her response seemed a bit tough given I’d clearly explained how the Marmite needed to be lightly spread across the middle of the toast and honey then drizzled sparingly round the edge.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies