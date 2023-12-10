Food insecurity bites in frontier countries overwhelmed by extreme weather

Limiting warming to 1.5C has repeatedly been hailed as ‘our north star’ by Cop28 President Sultan in his interactions with the press. Beyond that target, scientists warn, the world will suffer devastating, irreversible climate change.

But for some of the world’s most fragile countries, even the 1.3C warming we have already experienced is proving too much to handle for one of the most fundamental areas humanity depends on for survival: our food system.

Just ahead of Cop28, some 57 million people worldwide were experiencing crisis levels of acute food insecurity in locations where extreme weather was the primary driver of hunger, according to Save the Children. This is nearly double the figure of 29 million reported in the same situation in 2018.