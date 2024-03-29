McDonald’s brings beloved breakfast sandwich back to select locations

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

McDonald’s is bringing back another popular menu item.

The fast food chain is currently beginning to sell its bagel breakfast sandwiches again which come with a choice of steak, bacon or sausage on a toasted bagel with butter, folded egg and two slices of American cheese. The breakfast item can also be ordered meat-free or with no toppings at all.

According to Today, McDonald’s has confirmed that its bagel sandwiches are “currently available at participating McDonald’s in select markets,” but they’re “not available nationwide”.

The Independent has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

Previously, the chain had offered its bagel sandwiches up until 2020 when they were removed from the menu, in addition to all-day breakfast.

Throughout the month, McDonald’s has announced the return of other menu items and even some new ones.

One returning item is the Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which can already be found on menus at participating locations for a limited time. They are essentially a remix on the classic McNuggets, featuring chicken covered in a crispy tempura coating that’s spiced with a blend of cayenne and chilli peppers. Customers can get the Spicy McNuggets as a 4-piece, 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece or even a 40-piece.

McDonald’s says the Spicy McNuggets will be available in, but not limited to, the following areas: San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City and more.

The menu item, which was first introduced in 2020 as McDonald’s first new McNugget product launch since the original in 1983, was so popular that it quickly sold out in several locations. The chain then listened to pleas on social media for the piquant poultry product’s return and brought them back in 2021, then in 2022, then again in 2023.

The news of the Spicy McNuggets return was met with excitement on social media.

“Spicy Nuggets are back. Time to empty my entire bank account,” posted one X user.

“LETS GOOO I MISS THESE,” commented a fan on Instagram.

“Why they can’t bring it back permanently?” someone else asked – a question many other people on social media also had.

This week, the chain also announced that it was forming a partnership with Krispy Kreme. The doughnut chain and the fast food giant unveiled plans this week to offer Krispy Kreme products at McDonald’s locations across the United States. A phased rollout is expected to start later this year, the companies said, with availability at participating restaurants nationwide expected by the end of 2026.

McDonald’s didn’t specify how many of its 13,500 US locations – 95 per cent of which are franchised – would be participating in the deal.

In a prepared statement, Krispy Kreme president and CEO Josh Charlesworth said the partnership would give customers “unprecedented daily access” to the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s glazed, filled and frosted treats.

“By making Kreme Krispy accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026,” Charlesworth said.

Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, said the deal marked a chance to “unlock new business opportunities” in the Chicago-based chain’s breakfast category and the sweet items it sells throughout the day.

McDonald’s plans to make three Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties – original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and a filled chocolate iced – available individually and in boxes of six until daily supplies last.