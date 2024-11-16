Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

McDonald's is investing $100 million to bring customers back to stores after an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions.

The investments include $65 million that will go directly to the hardest-hit franchises, the company said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that slivered onions on the Quarter Pounders were the likely source of the E. coli. Taylor Farms in California recalled onions potentially linked to the outbreak.

Colorado reported at least 30 cases; Montana reported 19; Nebraska, 13; and New Mexico, 10. The illnesses were reported between Sept. 12 and Oct. 21. At least 104 people got sick and 34 were hospitalized, according to federal health officials.

The Food and Drug Administration has said that “there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak at McDonald’s restaurants.”

But the outbreak hurt the company's sales.

Quarter Pounders were removed from menus in several states in the early days of the outbreak. McDonald’s identified an alternate supplier for the 900 restaurants that temporarily stopped serving the burgers with onions. Over the past week, McDonald's resumed selling Quarter Pounders with slivered onions nationwide.

In October the company revealed it is struggling with weak demand in the UK with sales falling fallen for the second consecutive quarter.

The fast-food giant is also struggling with weak demand in France and other international markets.

In its international operated markets sales fell 2.1%, “impacted by negative comparable sales across a number of markets, driven by France and the UK”.

On Saturday, McDonald’s released its Christmas 2024 advert in the UK, featuring an unexpected club soundtrack.

Directed by the award-winning, Nicolai Fuglsig, the 60-second spot follows a couple sitting in their car after a busy day buying Christmas presents for their family. The Golden Arches is glowing in the distance which entices the couple to spontaneously visit McDonald’s via a larger-than-life light display.

Cue the couple driving through a suburban neighbourhood complete with festive lights flashing to the beat of Benny Benassi’s Satisfaction.

The advert will make its TV debut on Sunday (17 November) to coincide with ITV’s launch of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.