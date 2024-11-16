Independent TV
McDonald’s releases Christmas 2024 advert featuring unexpected clubbing soundtrack
McDonald’s has released its Christmas 2024 advert, and it features an unexpected club soundtrack.
Directed by the award-winning, Nicolai Fuglsig, the 60-second spot follows a couple sitting in their car after a busy day buying Christmas presents for their family. The Golden Arches is glowing in the distance which entices the couple to spontaneously visit McDonald’s via a larger-than-life light display.
Cue the couple driving through a suburban neighbourhood complete with festive lights flashing to the beat of Benny Benassi’s Satisfaction.
The advert will make its TV debut on Sunday (17 November) to coincide with ITV’s launch of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.
