McDonald’s will be launching adult Happy Meals next week

McDonald’s has announced that its newest Happy Meals for adults will be released next week in US-based stores.

The fast-food chain announced its collaboration with fashion streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market in a press release on Tuesday, as the two companies are joining forces to release the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

The packaging has been redesigned to showcase the clothing brand’s style and logo and McDonald’s iconic arches.

Included in the adult Happy Meal, customers can choose between a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. The meal will also come with a side of fries and a drink, just like the McDonald’s Happy Meal box for kids.

Of course, also like the kid’s Meal, the adult box will include one collectable figurine. The four toys being put into the boxes are described as “the Hamburglar,” the “Grimace”, the “Birdie,” and the “Cactus Buddy,” per McDonald’s press release.

The box will be available in the restaurant, at the drive-thru, or can be ordered on McDonald’s app starting on 3 October and will be sold up until supplies last.

Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, also expressed how meaningful the collaboration is, sharing in the release that it’s “reigniting a new generation’s love” for both the restaurant and the clothing brand.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fan,” he explained. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week.”

“With menu favourites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand,” he added.

Customers who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box through the McDonald’s app will also automatically “be entered for a chance to score exclusive merch for free every week”. Some of the merchandise, made specifically for the collaboration, includes t-shirts and a chair. This merch will also become available online for purchase on 3 October.

This isn’t the first time that McDonald’s has collaborated with a notable brand or celebrity. In September 2020, the fast-food chain announced its partnership with Travis Scott to launch the singer’s signature McDonald’s order. McDonald’s also collaborated with BTS in 2021 to release the boy band’s go-to meal.