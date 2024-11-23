McDonald’s is launching a new ‘McValue’ menu — which includes $5 deals for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

McDonald’s is launching its new “McValue” menu for 2025, which includes its signature $5 meal.

The fast-food company announced on Friday that a new menu — featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals — will be officially offered in stores on January 5, 2025.

The McValue menu will include the beloved $5 Meal Deal, which will be extended until at least summer 2025. The deal gives customers the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets, and a small soft drink — all, of course, for the price of $5.

open image in gallery The ‘McValue’ Menu includes a ‘Buy one, Add One for $1’ deal ( Getty Images )

The brand is also launching a “Buy One, Add One for $1” special on the menu, where customers can buy one full-price item and then get a second item for $1.

Customers won’t have to get the same two items on the menu; they can mix and match two things from these breakfast options: Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, and Hashbrowns.

The lunch and dinner options for the “Buy One, Add for $1” deal include six-piece Chicken McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken, and small fries.

The McValue menu will also have drink and food deals available at local stores, depending on locations, and different offers will be available on the McDonald’s app.

“When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all. We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we’re excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants.”

open image in gallery McDonald’s is launching a new ‘McValue’ menu, which includes $5 deals for 2025 ( Getty Images )

Cory Watson, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and National Value Chair for 2025, acknowledged that he’s still “always listening to what [their] customers want from their neighborhood McDonald’s.”

“No matter the city or the state, they’re telling us how important it is for them to find their favorite meals at affordable prices. And we couldn’t agree more. That’s why we’re committed to continuing to serve up great local deals,” he added.

McDonald’s introduced the $5 Meal Deal in June following a sales slump in its first quarter. The company faced another crisis in October following an E. coli outbreak tied to onions in its Quarter Pounder sandwiches.

The company has since spent $100 million to lure customers back.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s also announced the return of one of its fan favorites, the McRib, with the sandwich returning to US stores on December 3. As described by McDonald’s, the McRib is a “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.”

Customers will also be able purchase a half-gallon jug of the McRib sauce, aptly named “A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.” According to McDonald’s, the jug is “perfect for holiday parties, festive recipes, or the ultimate stocking stuffer for McRib lovers.”