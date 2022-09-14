McDonald’s to close every UK restaurant for the Queen’s funeral

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

McDonald’s has announced that all of its UK restaurants will be closed on Monday 19 September for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Taking to Twitter, the fast food giant said: “All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.”

In an image accompanying the text, it read: “In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to enable everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm on Monday 19 September.”

The tweets follow a tribute post the company shared following the Queen’s death on 8 September.

The Queen died peacefully at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, aged 96.

On 9 September, McDonald’s shared an image of the Queen with the caption: “The entire McDonald’s system is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She dedicated her life to serving the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth, uniting us at times of both celebration & challenge. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.”

Responding to news of the company’s closure for most of Monday, one Twitter user asked: “Thank you, how soon after 5pm will deliveries be made?”

McDonald’s replied that its operating hours may vary and it will depend from store to store.

Other users asked why the stores weren’t closing for the entire day, while another joked that McDonald’s was in “McMourning”.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on 19 September and will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. The service will begin at 11am and there will be a two-minute silence held at midday.

