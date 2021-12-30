(McVitie’s)

McVitie's is bringing back its lemon and lime flavoured Jaffa Cakes

The re-release is due to popular demand

Laura Hampson
Thursday 30 December 2021 12:07
McVitie’s will bring back its lemon and lime flavoured Jaffa Cakes next week due to “popular demand”.

The Lemon & Lime Flavour Jaffa Cakes were originally released in 2018 as a limited edition, and McVitie’s says fans have been calling for the biscuit to return since the original run ended.

The revived version of the Jaffa Cake will be available in supermarkets from Monday 3 January, 2022 and will retail for £1.20 per pack.

Instead of the traditional orange flavour of the original Jaffa Cakes, this citrus edition features tangy and zesty lemon and lime paired with dark chocolate and sponge.

One fan of the biscuit said: “Justice for Lemon & Lime Jaffa Cakes! I need them back in my life ASAP.”

Another added: “Sometimes the only ones that made you sad are the only ones that can make things right again… @jaffacakes you know what you need to do. Please bring back the Lemon & Lime flavour.”

Sarah Babb, Marketing Manager for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes at pladis UK&I said the citrus flavour was a “hit” when it was first introduced in 2018.

“Since then, we’ve been inundated with requests from Jaffanatics to bring back this much-loved flavour,” Babb continued.

“So we’re really excited to announce the return of Lemon & Lime Flavour and to offer yet another unique flavour for all to enjoy. It’s the perfect way to brighten up your day!”

Earlier this year, McVitie’s launched a blackcurrant flavoured edition of the Jaffa Cake. This edition replaced the orange jelly centre with a sweet berry filling.

In 2019, the Jaffa Cake was named as Britain’s fourth most popular biscuit in a YouGov poll.

McVitie’s milk chocolate digestives took the top spot, followed by Cadbury fingers, Cadbury milk chocolate digestives and McVitie’s original digestives came in at fifth place.

