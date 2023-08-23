Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the cost of food rises and people continue returning to the office after lockdowns, finding an affordable lunch on the go is becoming more and more essential.

Waitrose has just announced it is launching its first-ever lunchtime meal deal, with the premium supermarket offering a main, side and drink for £5. This is the most expensive meal deal among retailers at the time of writing.

The return to the office following the lifting of lockdown restrictions has meant that millions of workers are reluctant to spend a fortune on lunches, but are still searching for an affordable and easy option nearby their office or workplace.

But as food prices rise, the cost of the most reliable lunch staple, the meal deal, has increased across UK retailers. For example, Tesco had its meal deal priced at £3 for almost a decade, before increasing it to £3.90 for regular customers and £3.40 for Clubcard holders in October 2022.

With that in mind, and since it’s important to have a lunch to look forward to, how much does a meal deal cost in 2023?

Tesco

Regular price: £3.90

Clubcard holders: £3.40

The supermarket also offers a £5 premium meal deal, offering a premium main, snack and drink.

Sainsbury’s

Standard price: £3.50

Greggs

Standard price: £3.60

Boots

Standard price: £3.99 (excluding London)

Advantage Card price: £3.60

London price: £4.50 with an advantage card, £4.99 without

Co-op

Standard price: £4

Co-op membership card holders: £3.50

Morrisons

Standard price: £4

Waitrose

Standard price: £5