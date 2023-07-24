Five dinner ideas from around the world to try this week

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sometimes dinnertime is not just about satisfying our hunger. It’s a chance to embark on a culinary adventure from the comfort of our homes.

To elevate your dining experience this week, we’ve curated a selection of five diverse and sustainable dinner recipes that celebrate global powerhouses of flavour while keeping an eye on our ecological footprint.

Transport yourself to the bustling markets of Morocco with an aromatic vegetarian taigne. Embracing the harvest of the season, this hearty dish brings together the earthiness of butternut squash and carrots with the protein-packed goodness of chickpeas.

Topped with a zesty lemon-dill sauce, the baked salmon dish below offers a refreshing twist to your taste buds while delivering a dose of healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

A true taste of British comfort, a classic beef and mushroom pie is a hearty masterpiece that showcases locally sourced beef. The recipe also minimises waste and maximises taste, making it an economical choice for families.

Capturing the vibrant colours of the Mediterranean, stuffed peppers are a celebration of wholesome and vegetarian goodness. Filled with couscous, chickpeas and a medley of vegetables, this dish burts with nutritious delights.

Lastly, journey to the aromatic landscapes of Thailand with a tantalising green curry. Tender chicken thighs dance harmoniously with fresh vegetables, bathed in a luscious coconut curry sauce.

Bon appétit!

Spiced vegetable tagine

This Moroccan-inspired vegetarian tagine is bursting with flavour from seasonal vegetables and aromatic spices. It’s perfect for a cosy dinner and packed with nutritious goodness.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

1 butternut squash, peeled and diced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 tin (400g) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tin (400g) chopped tomatoes

500ml vegetable broth

100g dried apricots, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, sauté until softened.

2. Stir in the ground cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and ginger. Cook for another minute until fragrant.

3. Add the butternut squash and carrots, tossing them with the spices.

4. Pour in the chickpeas, diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, and chopped apricots. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer for about 1 hour or until the vegetables are tender.

6. Serve the tagine over couscous or rice, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Baked salmon with lemon-dill sauce

An easy, speedy dish that’s also full of healthy omega-3 fatty acids (Getty/iStock)

This delicious and sustainable salmon dish is baked to perfection and served with a zesty lemon-dill sauce. It’s a delightful dinner that’s easy to prepare and full of omega-3 fatty acids.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup (60g) plain yogurt

1 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan). Grease a baking dish with olive oil.

2. Place the salmon fillets in the baking dish. Season with salt and pepper, then lay lemon slices on top of each fillet.

3. Bake the salmon for 15-20 minutes or until it flakes easily with a fork.

4. While the salmon is baking, prepare the lemon-dill sauce. In a small bowl, mix together the plain yogurt, fresh dill, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

5. Serve the baked salmon with the lemon-dill sauce drizzled on top.

Beef and mushroom pie

Minimising waste, this pie is perfect for a family dinner (Getty/iStock)

This classic British beef and mushroom pie is a comforting and hearty dish, perfect for a family dinner. The tender beef and earthy mushrooms are enveloped in a rich gravy, all wrapped in a flaky pastry.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

500g beef stew meat, diced

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

250g button mushrooms, sliced

2 tbsp plain flour

500ml beef broth

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pack (320g) ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan).

2. In a large oven-safe pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the diced beef and brown on all sides. Remove the beef from the pot and set it aside.

3. In the same pot, sauté the chopped onion and garlic until softened. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until they release their juices.

4. Stir in the plain flour and cook for a minute to form a roux.

5. Pour in the beef broth and Worcestershire sauce, stirring to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Return the browned beef to the pot, cover with a lid, and transfer the pot to the preheated oven.

7. Bake the beef mixture for about 1 hour and 30 minutes or until the beef is tender and the gravy has thickened.

8. Meanwhile, roll out the puff pastry and cut it to fit the top of the pie dish.

9. Once the beef mixture is done, pour it into a pie dish and cover it with the puff pastry. Brush the pastry with beaten egg for a golden finish.

10. Bake the pie in the oven at 200C (180C fan) for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and golden.

Mediterranean stuffed peppers

A flavourful vegetarian option that’s super easy to put together (Getty/iStock)

These vibrant Mediterranean stuffed peppers are a flavourful vegetarian option that’s easy to make. Filled with couscous, chickpeas, and Mediterranean vegetables, they are a healthy and delicious dinner choice.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers (any color)

100g couscous

200ml vegetable broth

1 tin (400g) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 courgette, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp ground paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan).

2. Cut the tops off the bell peppers, removing the seeds and membranes. Brush the outside of the peppers with olive oil.

3. In a saucepan, bring the vegetable broth to a boil. Remove from heat, add couscous, cover, and let it sit for 5 minutes until fluffy.

4. In a separate pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced zucchini and red onion, sautéing until softened.

5. Stir in the cooked couscous, chickpeas, dried oregano, ground paprika, salt, and pepper into the sautéed vegetables.

6. Stuff the mixture into the prepared bell peppers and place them in a baking dish.

7. Bake the stuffed peppers for 20-25 minutes or until the peppers are tender and slightly charred on the outside.

8. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Thai green curry with chicken

Transport your taste buds to Thailand (Getty)

Transport your taste buds to Thailand with this aromatic and creamy Thai green curry. Made with tender chicken and seasonal vegetables, it’s a delightful balance of spicy, savoury, and coconut goodness.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

500g boneless chicken thighs, sliced

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp green curry paste

400ml coconut milk

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

100g green beans, trimmed and halved

1 courgette, sliced

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Cooked jasmine rice to serve

Method:

1. In a large pan or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the green curry paste and cook for a minute until fragrant.

2. Stir in the sliced chicken and cook until it’s browned on all sides.

3. Pour in the coconut milk and bring the mixture to a simmer.

4. Add the sliced red bell pepper, green beans, and courgette to the curry. Cook until the vegetables are tender-crisp.

5. Season the curry with fish sauce and brown sugar, adjusting the seasoning to taste.

6. Serve the Thai green curry over jasmine rice and garnish with fresh basil leaves.