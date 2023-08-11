Mick Fleetwood says his Hawaii restaurant was ‘lost’ in devastating Maui wildfires

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mick Fleetwood has confirmed that his restaurant in Hawaii has been burnt down by the ongoing deadly wildfires in Maui.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder, 76, wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Fleetwood’s on Front Street “has been lost” as the fires rip through the historic town of Lahaina on the island.

At least 55 people have died in the disaster, alongside more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property that have been destroyed. More than 14,000 people have been evacuated from Maui as of Wednesday.

In his post, Fleetwood wrote: “Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss.

“Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui.

“We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come,” he added.

Fleetwood opened his fine dining restaurant in 2012, featuring live entertainment and a rooftop area for customers to enjoy.

The restaurant’s official Instagram account also shared a post, which read: “We do not have enough information at this time regarding Fleetwood’s on Front Street or any of our neighbours to share. Mahalo for your continued thoughts and prayers for our ohana, community and our first responders.”

The wildfires began on Tuesday and have worsened throughout the week as a faraway hurricane fanned the flames, causing them to spread quickly.

Governor Josh Green of Hawaii told a news conference on Thursday (10 August): “The full extent of the destruction of Lahaina will shock you. It does appear that a bomb went off.”

US president Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration and has ordered Federal aid to help local recovery efforts in the affected areas.

He added in a White House statement: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses and communities destroyed.

“We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”

A number of celebrities have also sent the people of Maui their well-wishes and have shared ways fans can help.

Jason Momoa, who is Hawaiian, shared a post on Instagram to inform fans where they can donate to help with rescue efforts. He wrote: “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ohana on Maui who [have] been impacted by the recent wildfires.”

Bette Midler tweeted this week: “The beautiful island of Maui, in the most beautiful state in the union, is suffering. My family and I send our deepest and most profound sympathies to everyone who has lost anything or everything in the Maui fires.”

Former US president Barack Obama has also spoken out and said in an Instagram Story: “It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawaii – a place that’s special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down.”