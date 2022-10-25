Jump to content

Nigella Lawson releases new recipes that can feed four people for under £5

The cook has partnered with Ocado to create recipes for no more than £1.25 per portion

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 26 October 2022 00:01
Nigella Lawson pronounces 'microwave' strangely on Cook, Eat, Repeat

Nigella Lawson has released four new budget-friendly recipes as the UK continues to face the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The celebrity chef, 62, has partnered with Ocado to launch a series of recipes over the next year, as well as creating a “Nigella Loves” aisle for customers to shop the cook’s favourite products.

Lawson’s launch recipes with the supermarket and food delivery service include a peanut butter pasta and a speedy steamed syrup sponge.

It comes after research by Ocado found that close to two thirds of households (57 per cent) are looking to make more budget friendly recipes this autumn, while 54 per cent of Britons want to make an effort to use up forgotten items in their cupboard shelves.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining with Ocado to come up with everyday recipes to make life easier and more delicious, and share with you the food that I love at home,” Lawson said in a statement.

“It’s a particular pleasure to highlight the items I buy regularly and build my very own ‘Nigella Loves’ aisle, which I’ll be adding to often as I find new favourites. Sharing my enthusiasm and my food has always been a motivating force for me.”

The new recipes include Lawson’s “Dreamy, Creamy Peanut Butter Pasta”, which she says is one of her staples, a “Cosy Supper Stir-Fry” complete with a zig-zag of HP sauce, a “Feta, Black Bean and Clementine Couscous” and a microwaveable “Speedy Steamed Syrup Sponge”.

Nigella Lawson’s Feta, Black Bean and Clementine Couscous

(Ocado)

These four recipes, which cost no more than £1.25 per portion, will be available on Ocado.com, along with the other recipes Lawson is set to launch later this year.

Earlier this year, Lawson named her favourite sandwich, which includes less than three ingredients.

Nigella Lawson’s Dreamy, Creamy Peanut Butter Pasta

(Ocado)

Replying to a tweet from anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe, who called on people to disclose their favourite simple sandwich, Lawson said hers was butter, marmite and lettuce.

Her disclosure received a mixed reaction at the time, with some horrified by the Marmite inclusion while others said they regularly have the same sandwich.

