No ice cream maker? No problem. Try this no-churn recipe

I don’t own an ice-cream maker, as I have no space in my kitchen to store one,” admits Maunika Gowardhan, author of Tandoori Home Cooking.

“It’s probably the reason why I have always aimed to come up with a no-churn ice-cream recipe that really works. This cheat’s ice cream is made with double cream and condensed milk flavoured by green cardamom, rose water, dried rose petals and pistachios. Easy to mix, freeze and serve, and delicious to eat.”

No-churn rose and cardamom ice cream

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

8 green cardamom pods (seeds only)

280ml double cream

2 tbsp rose water

1 x 400g can condensed milk

1 tbsp dried rose petals

20g pistachios, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Grind the green cardamom seeds in a pestle and mortar to a fine powder.

2. In a bowl, whisk the cream with the rose water and cardamom powder until soft peaks form. Next, lightly fold the condensed milk, dried rose petals and most of the crushed pistachios into the whipped cream.

3. Transfer the ice-cream mixture into a freezerproof, airtight container. Scatter the remaining pistachios over the top of the ice cream and place in the freezer for six to eight hours, or preferably overnight.

4. When ready to serve, let the ice cream stand at room temperature for five to 10 minutes to soften slightly, then scoop into individual bowls.

Recipe from ‘Tandoori Home Cooking’ by Maunika Gowardhan (Hardie Grant, £25).