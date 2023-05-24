Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Recipes

No ice cream maker? No problem. Try this no-churn recipe

This cheat’s ice cream is easy to mix, freeze and serve, and delicious to eat, says Prudence Wade

Wednesday 24 May 2023 14:00
Comments
<p>Maunika Gowardhan always wanted to come up with a no-churn recipe that really worked – this is it </p>

Maunika Gowardhan always wanted to come up with a no-churn recipe that really worked – this is it

(PA)

I don’t own an ice-cream maker, as I have no space in my kitchen to store one,” admits Maunika Gowardhan, author of Tandoori Home Cooking.

“It’s probably the reason why I have always aimed to come up with a no-churn ice-cream recipe that really works. This cheat’s ice cream is made with double cream and condensed milk flavoured by green cardamom, rose water, dried rose petals and pistachios. Easy to mix, freeze and serve, and delicious to eat.”

No-churn rose and cardamom ice cream

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Recommended

8 green cardamom pods (seeds only)

280ml double cream

2 tbsp rose water

1 x 400g can condensed milk

1 tbsp dried rose petals

20g pistachios, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Grind the green cardamom seeds in a pestle and mortar to a fine powder.

2. In a bowl, whisk the cream with the rose water and cardamom powder until soft peaks form. Next, lightly fold the condensed milk, dried rose petals and most of the crushed pistachios into the whipped cream.

3. Transfer the ice-cream mixture into a freezerproof, airtight container. Scatter the remaining pistachios over the top of the ice cream and place in the freezer for six to eight hours, or preferably overnight.

Recommended

4. When ready to serve, let the ice cream stand at room temperature for five to 10 minutes to soften slightly, then scoop into individual bowls.

Recipe from ‘Tandoori Home Cooking’ by Maunika Gowardhan (Hardie Grant, £25).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in