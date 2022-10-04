One in three Brits clueless about where their oat milk is sourced, study finds

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One in three UK customers do not know where their oat milk comes from, it has been revealed.

A new study by Glebe Farm polled 2,000 shoppers and found that despite 70 per cent stating the importance of knowing where their food and drink comes from, 34 per cent were unaware of the provenance of their plant-based milk.

Their research also found that over a quarter (27 per cent) were disappointed to discover that many oat milk brands, such as Oatly, Arla and Danone, use imported oats in their products, with nearly half (45 per cent) stating they would avoid imported food and drink if this information was made clearer, according to The Grocer.

According to Glebe Farm, the three leading oat milk brands all contain imported oat syrup that is manufactured abroad and shipped to the UK.

The oat milk producer is now calling for labelling on plant-based products in a bid to help customers make better-informed choices about the origins of their food and drink.

“Consumers who care about the environment are being misled by the big oat milk brands,” said Philip Rayner, co-owner of Glebe Farm.

“They say woolly things like ‘our oats are sourced from northern Europe’. It’s time for more transparency over where these products come from.

“British farmers can make the UK’s oat milk largely self-sufficiently. You wouldn’t expect to buy a pint of Swedish dairy milk.”

The oat milk provider’s polling found that 71 per cent of respondents were strongly in support of labelling that indicates where the product has come from, and that 64 per cent were concerned about the environmental impact of the food and drink they consume.

“So far, the plant milk movement has avoided the provenance question,” continues Rayner. “It’s time to change that and give consumers the information they need to make good buying decisions.

“Retailers, restaurants and brands all need to do more, whether it’s labelling, ingredient policies or not stocking imported products with high food miles. Where food comes from does matter.”

A 2021 study found that more than one in three British people now drink plant-based milk.

Oat milk was the most popular plant-based milk of choice in 2020, with consumers spending £146 million on the non-dairy substitute.

The research also found that 32 per cent of those polled now drink milk made from either soy, oats, almond or rice.

The second-best-selling option is almond milk, with consumers spending £105 million on the plant-based alternative in 202.

The main motivations for drinking plant-based alternatives were cited as concerns about the environment and health.

More than 50 per cent of those surveyed said they think their choice of milk could make a difference to the environment, while 23 per cent said they believe plant-based milk is better for their health.