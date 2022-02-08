‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.

Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.

Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.

The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.

The most basic recipe for overnight Weetabix is two Weetabix crushed and mixed with your milk of choice for the base and placed into the bottom of a container. Then mix together yoghurt and protein powder in a separate bowl and smooth over the base and top with your toppings of choice.

A TikTok user who goes by @clean_treats has posted a number of variations of the breakfast, including apple pie, strawberry cheesecake, snickers and Ferrero Rocher flavours.

Her most-viewed video, for cookies and cream-flavoured overnight Weetabix, has 1.9 million views.

Another user, @thathealthjunkie, posted a video of her take on the trend with banoffee pie-flavored overnight Weetabix. In the caption she said: “This trend rekindled my love for Weetabix.”

The video has received nearly 10,000 likes and one TikTok user commented: “Omg imagine this but tiramisu.” Another said they “literally had a dream” about the dish.

The trend is starting to take off on Instagram too, with nearly 1,500 posts under #overnightweetabix.

One user, @gemsgoalsandgains, posted a picture of Lotus Biscoff overnight Weetabix and a chocolate caramel-flavoured version and said each portion has 30 grams of protein.

The British Heart Foundation has said the average adult woman needs to eat 45g of protein per day which jumps to 55g for men.

The caption on the post said: “I cannot believe this isn’t a cheesecake, absolutely unbelievable.” One user commented: “Now this is a game-changer.”