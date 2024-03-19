Bukayo Saka creates his own Nando’s Peri-Peri sauce

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footballer Bukayo Saka has created a limited edition Nando’s Peri-Peri sauce that is “sweet, spicy and smoky”.

The Arsenal midfielder said it was “quite mad” creating the sauce, which combines his love for BBQ and tomato with Nando’s Peri-Peri.

The Peri-Peri Saka sauce packs a “fiery kick” with a medium-level heat and garlic and smoked paprika flavours.

The 22-year-old realised that the future “fan favourite” sauce was “the one” for him once he learned that his dad was a fan.

The England player said: “The sauce mixes sweet, spiciness and smokiness. I love it and can’t wait for everyone to try it.

“I’ve been going to Nando’s since I was little so to have my own Peri-Peri sauce in every restaurant in the country is quite mad.

“My family’s really important to me so I wanted to make sure they liked it too. As soon as my dad said he was a fan, I knew it was the one.”

Saka’s father’s birthday party was previously hosted by the South African restaurant, and he has also appeared in a Nando’s advert.

Celebrating the launch of the sauce, Saka joined chefs in the kitchen to film a mini-movie called Yes Chef.

Saka has won Arsenal’s player of the season twice and was recently named PFA’s (Professional Footballers’ Association) young player of the year, beating Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Reuben Dangoor, known for his viral illustration of England manager Gareth Southgate, designed the sauce bottle with standout colours and illustrations.

Peri-Peri Saka will be served at restaurants across the UK and Ireland from Tuesday.