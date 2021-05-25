Pizza Hut creates roast dinner pizza with gravy and potatoes

Pizza Hut has married two great British loves - a full roast dinner and pizza, in their new Staycation or Vacation-inspired menu.

The pizza chain’s new roast dinner pizza features a roast beef topping with all the trimmings, including stuffing, roast potato and even gravy. However, it falls short of Yorkshire puddings.

The new dish is launching alongside a Spanish-Style Chicken & Chorizo Pizza and Italian-Style Cheese & Tomato bites.

Accompanying the menu is Ben & Jerry’s new Salted Caramel, Cookie Dough Chunks, which can be enjoyed “sprinkled over your favourite ice cream”.

The roast dinner pizza, which represents the staycation part of the campaign, is loaded with roast beef, sage and onion stuffing, thin slices of roast potato and red onions, on a red wine gravy base.

According to Pizza Hut, it’s the “food fusion the world has been waiting for” and “everyone will want a ‘pizza’ this’”.

Pizza Hut’s new Spanish-Style Chicken & Chorizo pizza launches alongside the new roast dinner pizza (Pizza Hut)

Amelia Riba, chief brand officer of Pizza Hut UK and Europe, said: “Here at Pizza Hut Delivery, we’re thrilled about the launch of the new menu items.

“With many families across the UK still deciding between a Staycation or Vacation this year, we wanted to offer something for all occasions, by showcasing the best of British as well as offering a taste of abroad by bringing the flavours of the Mediterranean to our menu.

“We hope the new pizzas, side and dessert offer something for everyone, and that customers get to try our incredible new Roast Dinner pizza offering!”

The roast dinner pizza has drawn mixed reactions from Britons online, with some saying it looks “utterly repulsive” and others willing to give it a try.

One person said: “Unless it’s a Yorkshire pudding base, with a gravy sauce it’s not a roast dinner pizza, it’s an abomination...”

Another said: “I like a pizza as much as the next person but there are some things you do not mess with and Sunday dinners are just that.”

The new menu items are now available to order on Pizza Hut for delivery, for a limited time only.