Prosecco exports to UK drop by nine per cent due to Brexit red tape

The number of bottles of prosecco exported to Britain has fallen by nine per cent due to red tape caused by Brexit, according to industry figures.

Coldiretti, the major organisation representing Italian farmers, confirmed that the UK has been overtaken by the US in prosecco exports, but remains ahead of France and Germany.

The sparkling Italian wine fell to just 26 million bottles in the first quarter of this year, it added.

“The principal problems for people exporting to the United Kingdom concern customs procedures and increased transport costs due to delays and stepped up controls,” it said.

“The situation risks encouraging the arrival of counterfeits and imitations, helped by deregulation, and it’s no accident that English pubs have been caught selling fake prosecco.”

As the UK is engulfed by a heatwave, one woman has issued a stark warning not to leave bottles of prosecco in hot cars after hers exploded leaving her with a pricy cleaning bill.

Jessica McCance from Birmingham uploaded a video to TikTok on Sunday showing a broken prosecco bottle on the passenger seat, which was saturated with the fizzy tipple, while shards of glass had penetrated the inner lining of the roof.

Describing it as “the most expensive bottle I’ve ever not had”, she cautioned others to “learn from my mistake and never leave a bottle of prosecco in a hot car”.

A quote from a repair company revealed that she was looking at a bill of nearly £2,500 to fix her car.

After shopping around for a more competitive deal, she added: “I've spoken to so many and all of them say it's not repairable.”

Sparkling wine can react badly with extreme heat due to the second fermentation process they go through.

Hot weather can increase the pressure on the cork, which may then explode, while bottles with screw tops could result in an exploding glass bottle.

To avoid a messy and expensive bubbles explosion, make sure you keep your fizz chilled this summer.