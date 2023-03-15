Ramadan: Three recipes to take you from sunrise to sunset

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cauliflower Manchurian

“Also known as Gobi Manchurian, this popular Indo-Chinese dish has crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy sauce,” says food blogger Anisa Karolia.

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower, cut into florets

1 tbsp oil, plus extra for deep-frying

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 fresh green chilli, chopped

1 red onion, diced

2 spring onions, finely sliced, plus extra to garnish

½ red pepper, diced

½ green pepper, diced

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tbsp chilli sauce

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

For the batter:

100g plain flour

20g cornflour

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

200ml water

Method:

1. Cook the cauliflower florets in a large saucepan of boiling water for eight to 10 minutes, then drain in a colander and set aside. For the batter, mix all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Then slowly add the water, stirring all the time to make a smooth batter, thick enough to coat the cauliflower. Drop the florets into the batter and stir gently to coat.

2. Heat some oil for deep-frying in a large saucepan on a medium-high heat until it reaches 180C. Fry the cauliflower florets in batches for about six minutes until golden and crisp, then drain in a colander to remove excess oil.

3. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a large wok on a low heat, add the garlic, chopped chilli, red onion, spring onions, and red and green peppers, and cook, stirring, for two minutes. Add the ketchup, chilli sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chilli flakes, black pepper and salt, and heat through for one minute.

4. Toss the fried florets in the sauce, making sure to coat them properly. Serve the cauliflower in a bowl, garnished with sliced spring onions.

Butter chicken

Creamy and delicious, this is a crowd-pleasing curry (Ellis Parrinder/PA)

“A royal dish if ever there was one, butter chicken is known for its luxuriously rich texture and, for me, the thicker and creamier the better,” says Karolia.

“It’s a flavourful, aromatic curry with a butter and tomato base – wonderfully creamy and tastes out of this world.”

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

4-5 tbsp oil

2 bay leaves

1 onion, finely chopped

500g chicken breast, cut into chunks

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp butter chicken masala or tandoori masala

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp dried fenugreek leaves

1 fresh tomato, chopped

250g tomato passata

100-150ml water

125ml milk

150ml single or double cream

30g butter

2 tbsp lemon juice

Fresh coriander, chopped, to garnish

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan on a low heat, add the bay leaves and onion, and cook for five minutes until golden brown. Add the chicken, ginger paste and garlic paste, and cook for 25 minutes, until only a little moisture is left from the chicken.

2. Add the chilli powder, chilli flakes, Kashmiri chilli powder, ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, butter chicken masala or tandoori masala, salt, pepper and dried fenugreek, and stir well. Add the fresh tomato and passata, cook for one minute, then pour in the water, milk and cream, and stir well. Simmer for eight to 10 minutes until the sauce has thickened.

3. Add the butter, letting it melt through the sauce, then add the lemon juice, and serve sprinkled with chopped coriander.

Date and nut slices

Perfect for Ramadan – but delicious all year round (Ellis Parrinder/PA)

“Start your day with these nutritious slices. Ideal for Suhoor or Iftar, during Ramadan, they are rich in vitamins and minerals, and packed with lots of energy,” says Karolia.

“These will help suppress sugar cravings and control your appetite through the day.”

Makes: 28

Ingredients:

50g butter

250g pitted dates, finely chopped

50g granulated sugar

20g chopped pistachios

20g chopped almonds

20g chopped cashews

50g Marie biscuits or digestive biscuits, broken into pieces

Sesame seeds, for sprinkling

Method:

1. Melt the butter in a saucepan on a low heat and add the dates and sugar. Cook until the dates soften and start to look mushy. This will take eight to 10 minutes. Add the chopped nuts and biscuits, and stir everything together.

2. Take a sheet of baking paper and lay out flat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and place the date mixture on top. Roll into a log shape, using the paper to help make a tight roll. Chill in the fridge for one hour until firm, then cut into one-centimetre slices. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three weeks.

‘The Ramadan Cookbook’ by Anisa Karolia (published by Ebury Press, £22; photography by Ellis Parrinder).