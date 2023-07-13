Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As if squidgy chocolate brownie isn’t enough, we’ve sprinkled milk chocolate chunks, crumbled biscuits and raspberry pieces on top before baking them to perfection,” say Kate and Kay Allinson from Pinch of Nom.

“Psst.. You want to take these out of the oven while they’re ever so slightly undercooked and let them cool briefly in the tin!”

Raspberry cookie brownies

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

Low-calorie cooking spray

100g self-raising flour

50g reduced-fat spread

4 tbsp white granulated sweetener

4 medium eggs

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

6 raspberries, sliced in half

20g bag of mini chocolate sandwich biscuits, quartered

20g milk chocolate, finely chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 190C (fan 170C/gas mark 5). Spray the 12 holes of the silicone muffin tin with a little low calorie cooking spray.

2. Place the self-raising flour, reduced-fat spread, granulated sweetener, eggs, cocoa powder and baking powder into a large mixing bowl and mix thoroughly. It’s best to use a wooden spoon to prevent over-mixing.

3. Pour the mixture into the silicone muffin tin, dividing it evenly between the twelve holes. Add half a raspberry to the top of each brownie. Sprinkle over the biscuit and chocolate pieces. Place in the oven and bake for eight to 10 minutes until slightly risen and set.

4. Leave to cool in the tin for a few minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack. Serve.

‘Pinch Of Nom: Budget’ by Kate and Kay Allinson (Bluebird, £17.99).