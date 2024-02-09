Air fryer pizza: Say goodbye to soggy dough and hello to perfectly crisp crusts

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Air fryers are acclaimed for their versatility – helping cooks make everything from mouth-watering meals to crispy fries.

As it’s National Pizza Day, we’ve shared our top five recipes for perfect pizza in the air fryer.

Great for on-the-go snacks or quick, midweek meals for the entire family, these five pizza themed serves are all ready in under 20 minutes and crisped to perfection every time.

Martin Senders, air fryer chef at Philips, the inventor of the air fryer, says: “The air fryer is your secret weapon when it comes to making the perfect pizza at home.

“Say goodbye to soggy, undercooked dough and welcome a perfectly crispy crust every time.

“Whether you’re looking for a healthier, home-cooked alternative for your Friday night feast or a fast and easy lunchtime snack, your air fryer will transport you to Italy in a flash.”

Martin’s five air fryer-friendly pizza recipes

Gorgonzola apple pizza

A twist on a classic, this sweet and creamy pizza is guaranteed to go down a treat (Philips)

Prep time: 12 minutes | Cook time: 4 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

¼ apples

½ tbsp of gorgonzola cheese

80g pizza cheese

½ tsp of garlic

2 tortillas

Method:

1. Cut the apple into thick slices and chop gorgonzola cheese.

2. Spread pizza cheese and chopped garlic on the tortilla and cover with another tortilla.

3. Spread pizza cheese, gorgonzola cheese and apples over the second tortilla.

4. Place tortillas in an air fryer basket, and cook for 4 minutes at 200C.

5. Serve warm.

Mini pizzas with cauliflower crust

Bring a new meaning to vegging-out, the cauli-tastic crust will have you going back for seconds (Philips)

Prep time: 13 minutes| Cook time: 11 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

10g chia seeds

2 tbsp of water

270g cauliflower

40g rolled oats

1 pinch of coarse sea salt

1 tbsp of olive oil

45g parmesan cheese

100ml of tomato sauce

50g feta cheese

5g fresh oregano

Method:

1. In a small cup, combine chia seeds with water and leave to soak for ten minutes.

2. Cut the cauliflower into small pieces, discard the leaves. Put into a food processor, add oats, soaked chia seeds, 20g parmesan cheese and olive oil. Process into a smooth dough.

3. Knead balls from the cauliflower mixture and roll out to make small pizza crusts, about 8 cm in diameter.

4. Place the cauliflower pizzas into the air fryer and cook for 6 minutes at 200 degrees celsius.

5. Top the pizzas with tomato sauce, fresh oregano, feta cheese and parmesan cheese.

6. Cook for a further 5 minutes at 180C.

7. Serve warm.

Pizza muffins with cheese

Perfect for snacking on the go, these savoury muffins are the perfect addition to any lunchbox (Philips)

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

60g red bell peppers

1 spring onion

70g quark or curd cheese

2 eggs

60g canned corn

60ml water

130g spelt flour

7g baking powder

15g chia seeds

60g gouda cheese

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of black pepper

1 tsp of dried oregano

30g grated gouda cheese

Method:

1. Chop the red bell pepper finely. Chop the spring onions. In a bowl, mix curd cheese, eggs, red pepper, spring onion, sweetcorn and warm water. Add spelt flour, baking powder, chia seeds, grated gouda cheese, salt, pepper and dried oregano.

2. Scoop the dough into muffin cups and sprinkle with grated gouda cheese.

3. Place the muffins into the air fryer and bake for 20 minutes at 160C.

4. Serve warm.

Pizza lava toast

A real pizza lover’s dream, with enough cheese and tomato to send you into a food coma (Philips)

Prep time: 5 minutes| Cook time: 11 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

3 slices of brioche bread

150g of cheese

3 slices of ham

3 tbsp of pizza sauce

2 tbsp of mushroom slices

1 pinch of dried oregano

Method:

1. Make an indentation in the centre of one brioche slice by pressing down with a spoon. Remove the middle of the second slice, and keep the third slice intact.

2. Take the last, intact slice of brioche, place one ham slice in the middle and arrange the cheese around the edges. Add the indented slice of brioche on top and layer it with another ham slice and cheese. Put the hollowed brioche slice on top and fill with pizza sauce. Add the final slice of ham and cheese. Top with remaining cheese, mushrooms and dried oregano.

3. Airfry for 11 minutes at 170C.

4. Serve warm.

Aubergine pizza bites

With pizza on a veggie, you can have pizza anytime (Philips)

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 13 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

1 aubergine

25g cooked ham

40g grated Gouda cheese

3 tbsp of tomato sauce

2 pinches of salt

1 tsp of oregano

Method:

1. Trim the edges of the aubergine and slice it into 1cm thick slices

2. Transfer into your air fryer and cook for 11 minutes at 200C.

3. Dice the cooked ham and grate the cheese. Top the aubergine slices with this, along with tomato sauce and spices.

4. Bake for a further 2 minutes at 200C.

5. Serve.

