Air fryer pizza: Say goodbye to soggy dough and hello to perfectly crisp crusts
Great for on-the-go snacks or quick, midweek meals for the whole family, these five air fryer pizza recipes are all ready in under 20 minutes and crisped to perfection every time, says Hannah Twiggs
Air fryers are acclaimed for their versatility – helping cooks make everything from mouth-watering meals to crispy fries.
As it’s National Pizza Day, we’ve shared our top five recipes for perfect pizza in the air fryer.
Great for on-the-go snacks or quick, midweek meals for the entire family, these five pizza themed serves are all ready in under 20 minutes and crisped to perfection every time.
Martin Senders, air fryer chef at Philips, the inventor of the air fryer, says: “The air fryer is your secret weapon when it comes to making the perfect pizza at home.
“Say goodbye to soggy, undercooked dough and welcome a perfectly crispy crust every time.
“Whether you’re looking for a healthier, home-cooked alternative for your Friday night feast or a fast and easy lunchtime snack, your air fryer will transport you to Italy in a flash.”
Martin’s five air fryer-friendly pizza recipes
Gorgonzola apple pizza
Prep time: 12 minutes | Cook time: 4 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
¼ apples
½ tbsp of gorgonzola cheese
80g pizza cheese
½ tsp of garlic
2 tortillas
Method:
1. Cut the apple into thick slices and chop gorgonzola cheese.
2. Spread pizza cheese and chopped garlic on the tortilla and cover with another tortilla.
3. Spread pizza cheese, gorgonzola cheese and apples over the second tortilla.
4. Place tortillas in an air fryer basket, and cook for 4 minutes at 200C.
5. Serve warm.
Mini pizzas with cauliflower crust
Prep time: 13 minutes| Cook time: 11 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
10g chia seeds
2 tbsp of water
270g cauliflower
40g rolled oats
1 pinch of coarse sea salt
1 tbsp of olive oil
45g parmesan cheese
100ml of tomato sauce
50g feta cheese
5g fresh oregano
Method:
1. In a small cup, combine chia seeds with water and leave to soak for ten minutes.
2. Cut the cauliflower into small pieces, discard the leaves. Put into a food processor, add oats, soaked chia seeds, 20g parmesan cheese and olive oil. Process into a smooth dough.
3. Knead balls from the cauliflower mixture and roll out to make small pizza crusts, about 8 cm in diameter.
4. Place the cauliflower pizzas into the air fryer and cook for 6 minutes at 200 degrees celsius.
5. Top the pizzas with tomato sauce, fresh oregano, feta cheese and parmesan cheese.
6. Cook for a further 5 minutes at 180C.
7. Serve warm.
Pizza muffins with cheese
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
60g red bell peppers
1 spring onion
70g quark or curd cheese
2 eggs
60g canned corn
60ml water
130g spelt flour
7g baking powder
15g chia seeds
60g gouda cheese
1 pinch of salt
1 pinch of black pepper
1 tsp of dried oregano
30g grated gouda cheese
Method:
1. Chop the red bell pepper finely. Chop the spring onions. In a bowl, mix curd cheese, eggs, red pepper, spring onion, sweetcorn and warm water. Add spelt flour, baking powder, chia seeds, grated gouda cheese, salt, pepper and dried oregano.
2. Scoop the dough into muffin cups and sprinkle with grated gouda cheese.
3. Place the muffins into the air fryer and bake for 20 minutes at 160C.
4. Serve warm.
Pizza lava toast
Prep time: 5 minutes| Cook time: 11 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
3 slices of brioche bread
150g of cheese
3 slices of ham
3 tbsp of pizza sauce
2 tbsp of mushroom slices
1 pinch of dried oregano
Method:
1. Make an indentation in the centre of one brioche slice by pressing down with a spoon. Remove the middle of the second slice, and keep the third slice intact.
2. Take the last, intact slice of brioche, place one ham slice in the middle and arrange the cheese around the edges. Add the indented slice of brioche on top and layer it with another ham slice and cheese. Put the hollowed brioche slice on top and fill with pizza sauce. Add the final slice of ham and cheese. Top with remaining cheese, mushrooms and dried oregano.
3. Airfry for 11 minutes at 170C.
4. Serve warm.
Aubergine pizza bites
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 13 minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients:
1 aubergine
25g cooked ham
40g grated Gouda cheese
3 tbsp of tomato sauce
2 pinches of salt
1 tsp of oregano
Method:
1. Trim the edges of the aubergine and slice it into 1cm thick slices
2. Transfer into your air fryer and cook for 11 minutes at 200C.
3. Dice the cooked ham and grate the cheese. Top the aubergine slices with this, along with tomato sauce and spices.
4. Bake for a further 2 minutes at 200C.
5. Serve.
