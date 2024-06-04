Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Air fryer potato skins

Crispy potato skins filled with cheese and bacon, perfect for an appetiser.

Serving size: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes (about 800g)

100g cheddar cheese, grated

2 rashers of bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp chives, chopped

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Method:

1. Prep the potatoes: wash the potatoes and poke holes in them with a fork.

2. Air fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook for 25 minutes, or until tender.

3. Prepare skins: cut the potatoes in half and scoop out some of the flesh. Fill the skins with grated cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon.

4. Air fry again: place the filled potato skins back in the air fryer and cook for an additional 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

5. Serve: top with sour cream and chives, then serve immediately.

