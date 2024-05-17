This is what Fred Sirieix cooks in an air fryer

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re cooking for a crowd and want an easy, vegan starter everyone will love, look no further than cauliflower buffalo bites.

They’re packed full of flavour and healthier, thanks to being cooked in an air fryer. This recipe uses the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, but you could use any device you have in your kitchen.

Cauliflower buffalo bites with ranch dressing

A plant-based ranch sauce makes this tasty dish vegan ( SharkNinja/PA )

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

150g gram flour

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

Salt, as desired

Ground black pepper, as desired

250ml unsweetened plant-based milk

700g cauliflower, cut into 5cm florets

Cooking spray

30ml sunflower oil

70ml buffalo sauce

For the ranch dressing:

100ml egg-free mayonnaise

50ml unsweetened plant-based milk

1 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

1 tbsp fresh chopped chives

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Equipment:

An air fryer such as Ninja Air Fryer AF160

Method:

1. In a large bowl, add gram flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Gradually whisk in milk until a smooth batter is formed.

2. Dip cauliflower florets into batter to evenly coat.

3. Insert crisper plates in both zone drawers, then spray the crisper plate with oil. Arrange cauliflower in an even layer in both drawers.

4. Select zone 1, turn the dial to select AIR FRY, set temperature to 170C, and set time to 15 minutes. Select MATCH. Press the dial to begin cooking.

5. While cauliflower cooks, prepare the buffalo sauce. In a small bowl, whisk the oil and buffalo sauce together.

6. Reinsert the baskets in the unit. Select zone 1, turn the dial to select AIR FRY, set temperature to 170c, and set time to 12 minutes. Select MATCH. Press the dial to begin cooking.

7. While cauliflower cooks, prepare the ranch dressing. In a small bowl, whisk all the dressing ingredient together until smooth.

8. When cooking is complete, serve the buffalo cauliflower bites with ranch dressing.

Cajun prawns with potato and corn

Bring some Cajun spices to dinnertime with this air fryer meal ( SharkNinja/PA )

This air fryer meal is as easy as it is delicious – packed full of flavour thanks to Cajun spices.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500g baby new potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

4 corn on the cobs

300g king prawns, shell on

2 tsp Cajun spice

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Fresh cracked pepper, to taste

Flaked sea salt, to taste

Lemon wedges, for serving

Optional for serving:

2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked from stems and roughly chopped

4 sprigs parsley, chopped

Equipment:

An air fryer such as Ninja Air Fryer AF160

Method:

1. Insert crisper paniere in pan and place pan in unit. Preheat unit by selecting AIR FRY, set temperature to 180C and set time to three minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.

2. In a bowl, toss potatoes with oil. In a separate bowl, combine corn, prawns, cajun spice, lemon juice, butter, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and salt. Toss to combine and reserve.

3. Once unit has preheated, remove pan and place potatoes on crisper paniere. Reinsert pan, select AIR FRY, set temperature to 180C and set time for 20 minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.

4. After 15 minutes, remove pan and add corn and prawn mixture. Shake well to combine, then reinsert pan to resume cooking for an additional five minutes.

5. After 20 total minutes, remove pan and place food on paniere. Serve with lemon wedges and fresh herbs, if desired.

Tip: For even more flavour, pour any leftover butter or juices from cooking over the finished dish.

Italian pork loin and roasted vegetables

Why not whip up an Italian-inspired dish in your air fryer? ( SharkNinja/PA )

Sirieix is a relatively new convert to air fryers.

But safe to say he’s now convinced by them – relying on them for everyday meals and even dinner parties.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 uncooked boneless pork tenderloin (675-900g), cut in half width wise

120ml Italian dressing

1 aubergine, peeled, cut in 2.5cm pieces

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 courgette, sliced in half moons

1 medium red onion, peeled and cut in 2.5cm pieces

1 red bell pepper, diced

3 cloves of garlic, peeled, minced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

30g fresh basil, torn

2 tbsp salt, divided

Equipment:

An air fryer such as Ninja Air Fryer AF160

Method:

1. Place pork loin into a bowl. Coat pork with Italian dressing. Cover and refrigerate for two to four hours.

2. In a large bowl, toss aubergine, tomatoes, courgette, red onion, bell pepper and garlic with oil, basil, and one tablespoon salt.

3. Insert crisper plate in pan and pan in unit. Preheat unit by selecting ROAST, setting temperature to 190C and setting time to three minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.

4. While unit is preheating, remove pork from marinade and season with remaining one tablespoon salt.

5. Once the unit is preheated, place vegetable mixture on the crisper plate. Place pork on top of vegetables.

6. Select ROAST, set temperature to 190C, and set time to 20 minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.

7. After 10 minutes, remove pan. Stir vegetables and flip the pork. Reinsert pan to resume cooking.

8. When cooking is complete, let pork rest for five minutes before slicing.

Fred Sirieix has collaborated with Ninja to launch the Double Stacked Air Fryer pop-up restaurant opening this month. Keep an eye out on Eventbrite for tickets.