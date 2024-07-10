Support truly

“We couldn’t cram more flavour into these sticky teriyaki aubergines if we tried,” say Kate and Kay Allinson from Pinch of Nom.

“Raid your cupboards and you’ll probably find most of the ingredients you need to make the sticky, sweet, tangy and salty teriyaki glaze. It does call for fish sauce, which is the only thing that makes this recipe not vegetarian – you can swap this for a vegan ‘fish’ sauce if you prefer!”

Air fryer sticky teriyaki aubergine recipe

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 aubergines (500g), sliced into quarters lengthways

Low-calorie cooking spray

Sesame seeds, toasted (optional)

Spring onion, finely sliced (optional)

For the teriyaki glaze:

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp tomato puree

3 tbsp runny honey

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tbsp fish sauce

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely grated

1 tbsp finely grated root ginger zest and juice of 1 lime

To accompany:

125g cooked basmati rice

'Air Fry' is the Pinch of Nom duo's most requested cookbook to date

Method:

1. Place the aubergine quarters into the air fryer basket and spray with low-calorie cooking spray. Air-fry at 200C for eight minutes. Check that the aubergine is soft and cooked all the way through, if not, cook for a further two minutes.

2. While the aubergines are cooking, place all of the glaze ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

3. Once the aubergines are cooked, use a pastry brush to brush them with the teriyaki glaze, making sure they are well coated. Air-fry at 180C for five minutes until the teriyaki sauce takes on a sticky consistency.

4. Remove from the air fryer and sprinkle over some toasted sesame seeds and sliced spring onion, if using. Serve with rice, or your choice of accompaniment.

‘Pinch Of Nom Air Fryer’ by Kate and Kay Allinson (Bluebird, £20).