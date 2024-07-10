Jump to content
Have you ever used your air fryer to bake before? Try these white chocolate and blueberry muffins

Luckily, one batch of this speedy recipe makes 12 muffins, so there should be plenty to go around

Prudence Wade
Wednesday 10 July 2024 09:46 BST
These fluffy muffins will have you coming back for seconds... or thirds
These fluffy muffins will have you coming back for seconds... or thirds (Mike English)

“These fluffy, berry-licious muffins will have you coming back for seconds (or thirds!)” says Kate and Kay Allinson from Pinch of Nom.

“We’ve folded an ultra-sweet combination of white chocolate chips and tangy blueberries into our low-fat sponge, and kept things delightfully moist by beating the egg with fat-free yoghurt, reduced-fat spread and skimmed milk.

“Luckily, one batch of this speedy recipe makes 12 muffins, so there should be plenty to go around – plus leftovers that you can keep in an airtight container to sweeten up your week. They’re perfect as a grab-and-go breakfast or cuppa-time snack!”

White chocolate and blueberry muffins

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp granulated sweetener

50g reduced-fat spread

1 medium egg

125g fat-free natural yoghurt

100ml skimmed milk

50g white chocolate chips

100g fresh blueberries

Method:

1. Sift the flour and baking powder together into a mixing bowl. Stir in the sweetener.

‘Air Fryer’ is the Pinch of Nom duo’s most requested cookbook to date
‘Air Fryer’ is the Pinch of Nom duo’s most requested cookbook to date (Bluebird)

2. Put the spread in a small bowl and pop in the microwave for a few seconds to melt.

3. In a separate jug, beat the egg, yoghurt, milk, and melted spread together.

4. Working quickly, make a well in the flour and pour in the wet ingredients. Add the white chocolate chips and blueberries and fold everything together with a spatula, until just combined.

5. Spoon into the silicone muffin or fairy cake cases. Place into the air fryer basket and air-fry at 160C for 12 minutes, until risen and golden. To check if they are cooked, a skewer inserted into the centre of the muffin should come out clean. You may have to cook these in batches, depending on the size of your air fryer.

6. You can freeze these, once cold, in airtight freezerproof containers. Defrost and eat cold, or warm through in the microwave for a few seconds.

‘Pinch Of Nom Air Fryer’ by Kate and Kay Allinson (Bluebird, £20).

