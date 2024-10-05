Burnt Basque cheesecake – finally, a recipe you’re allowed to burn

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



“Finally, a recipe that you are allowed to burn,” say John Torode and Lisa Faulkner.

“The top scorches but the middle is soft and luscious. This is one of those recipes that will quickly become a favourite as it’s really simple but so so good.”

Burnt Basque cheesecake with caramel sauce

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients:

1kg cream cheese

400g caster sugar

2 tbsp plain flour

7 eggs

2-3 tsp vanilla paste

200ml double cream

For the caramel sauce:

250g caster sugar

1 tbsp water

50g butter

120ml double cream

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C (200C fan). Line a 25-centimetre springform cake tin with enough baking parchment to extend over the edges of the tin. This will help you remove the cheesecake from the tin later on and will prevent it from sticking. Just scrunch the parchment in! It gives a beautiful, rustic look.

2. In a stand mixer or using an electric whisk in a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar and flour. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs with the vanilla then slowly add to the cream cheese mixture a bit at a time, whisking continuously. When it is all combined, add the double cream just to incorporate; don’t overwhisk it at this point.

3. Fill the lined tin with the mixture and bake in the oven for 40-45 minutes until brown, yet still a little wobbly in the middle. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly before putting in the fridge to cool completely.

4. Meanwhile, to make the caramel sauce, put the sugar in a large frying pan, then add the water so it’s like wet sand. Place over a high heat, but do not stir it at this point. Leave to bubble away until it is a dark amber colour, then gently swirl the pan to combine. Remove from the heat and add the butter, then put back over the heat and whisk. Now add the cream, bring to the boil and whisk again to combine. Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly before serving along with a slice of your delicious cheesecake.

Tip: The cake will keep for four to five days, but we doubt it will last that long!

‘John & Lisa’s Kitchen’ by John Torode and Lisa Faulkner (Quadrille, £25).