How to BBQ fish: Trout, asparagus and orange skewers with mint garlic oil

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Cookbook writer and live fire expert Genevieve Taylor is a big fan of cooking fish on the BBQ – and this summer, she’s choosing trout over salmon.

She calls this dish “simple colourful little skewers using diced trout fillet”, served with asparagus, orange and a mint garlic oil.

“When asparagus is not in season, sub in Tenderstem or purple sprouting broccoli. As is often the case, a little fresh herby hint post-cooking, this time via a minty oil, really elevates the whole dish.”

Trout, asparagus and orange with mint garlic oil

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500-600g chunky trout fillets, skinned

200g asparagus, washed and trimmed

1 orange

2 tbsp olive oil

Flaked sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the mint garlic oil:

A good handful of mint leaves, about 15g, finely chopped

100ml olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed to a paste

1-2 tsp red wine vinegar, to taste

You also need 8 metal skewers

Method:

1. Dice the trout into three-centimetre chunks. If you have thinner sections on one side of the fillets you can stack them to make thicker pieces. Cut the asparagus into similar-sized lengths. Leaving the skin on, slice the orange in half, then into quarters and cut into little wedges.

open image in gallery Taylor’s book is the ultimate guide to grilling fish ( Quadrille/PA )

2. Thread everything alternately onto metal skewers, double skewering if you can to make life easier for yourself. Drizzle generously with the olive oil and season all over with salt and pepper. At this point you can slide into the fridge for a few hours until you are ready to cook.

3. Fire up the barbecue ready for hot direct grilling, letting the coals fully burn, and set a grill tray over the fire to get hot. Scoop the mint leaves into a small bowl. Stir through the olive oil, garlic and red wine vinegar and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

4. Take the skewers to the grill and set on the hot grill tray. Cook for a couple of minutes each side until the trout is golden and crisp. Try to avoid turning the skewers until the crust has formed to minimise the chance of sticking.

5. Serve drizzled with the mint oil, and don’t forget to nibble the orange flesh off the skin as you eat.

‘Scorched: The Ultimate Guide To Barbecuing Fish’ by Genevieve Taylor (Quadrille, £25).