Barbecue season is here: Mutton chops with chimichurri is where you should start

Barbecue season is here which means it’s time to fire up the grill for these BBQ mutton chops

Rob Boer
Monday 13 May 2024 06:00
You ain’t seen mutton yet: mutton isn’t just great on the barbie, it’s also lower in cholesterol and saturated fats
You ain’t seen mutton yet: mutton isn’t just great on the barbie, it’s also lower in cholesterol and saturated fats (Rob Boer)

As the days lengthen and temperatures rise, barbecue season is on the horizon. And what better way to herald its arrival than with a mouthwatering recipe from Rob Boer, head chef at The Mutton pub at Hazeley Heath in Hampshire?

Boer’s BBQ mutton chops, marinated to perfection and crowned with a zesty homemade chimichurri, epitomises the essense of the season.

BBQ mutton chops with chimichurri

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 mutton chops

1 tbsp olive oil

4 slices fresh lemon

2 bay leaves

2 tsp chilli flakes

For the chimichurri:

100ml olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

½ bunch flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 red chilli, finely chopped

½ tbsp dried oregano

Method:

1. Place the mutton chops in a freezer bag and add the olive oil, lemon slice, bay leaves, and chilli flakes. Seal the bag and ensure the meat is coated before popping in the fridge overnight to marinate.

2. To make the chimichurri, simply mix all the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper to taste

3. Remove the mutton chops from the fridge and bring to room temperature. Meanwhile, fore up the BBQ

4. Once the BBQ is hot, grill the chops for 3-4 minutes on each side (depending on size)

5. To serve, top the chops with the homemade chimichurri and enjoy!

