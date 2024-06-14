The only eight chicken recipes you will ever need

Whether it’s a Sunday lunch classic, or a relaxed dinner with friends, we have all your meal needs covered. And that includes a very delicious barbeque recipe should the sun ever decide to put its hat on. Whatever the weather, there is something for everyone – so kick back and tuck into these handpicked recipes from some of our favourite chefs.

Harissa-roasted poussins with cauliflower, olives and crispy breadcrumbs

Chef Bill Granger uses green harissa in this one-baking-dish wonder as it tastes fresher and is more aromatic than traditional red harissa. He uses it as a marinade, a rub and simply as a relish. Its flavour matures with time, so make it at least 1 hour before you use it, to give the ingredients a chance to mingle.