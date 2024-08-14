A cookie dough bar recipe to solve your cookie dough cravings

Support truly

“When baking something cookie-related, it’s always a common joke that the cookie dough is better raw, and even though I adore a baked cookie I can’t deny that the dough really is delicious,” says Jane Dunn, the brains behind Jane’s Patisserie.

“So I thought making a cookie dough bar would solve all of my cookie dough cravings. This thick cookie dough is gloriously full of chocolate chips and topped with a thick chocolate ganache, so it just gets even better. It’s an easy treat to throw together and enjoy with friends and family.”

You can use any chocolate chips you fancy in this cookie dough, and Dunn recommends hard-treating the flour – which involves popping it on a baking tray in the oven at 200C/180C fan for five minutes, then letting it cool completely before using.

Cookie dough bars

Makes: 16

Ingredients:

125g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g soft light brown sugar

397g tin condensed milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

400g plain flour, heated and cooled

½ tsp sea salt

200g chocolate chips of choice

For the topping:

150g milk chocolate

150g dark chocolate

150g double cream

open image in gallery Dunn’s fourth cookbook is filled with sweet and savoury bakes ( Ebury )

Method:

1. Line a 23-centimetre square tin with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, mix the butter and sugar together to combine. Add the condensed milk and vanilla extract and mix again. Add the heated and cooled flour, sea salt and chocolate chips and mix again. Press this cookie dough into the bottom of the lined tin, evenly.

3. For the topping: Add the milk and dark chocolates and double cream to a heatproof bowl. Heat in the microwave on low, in 30-second bursts, stirring well each time, until smooth.

4. Pour this over the cookie dough, then set the bars in the fridge for at least four hours, but preferably overnight. Slice and enjoy.

Recipe from ‘Jane’s Patisserie: Easy Favourites’ by Jane Dunn (Ebury Press, £22).