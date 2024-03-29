Apart from copious amounts of chocolate eggs, few things are more synonymous with Easter than a hearty lamb dish put out on the table for everyone to tuck into.

Although the traditional roast has reigned supreme for centuries of Easter celebrations, there are so many ways to serve up lamb that isn’t just low and slow (although we’ve still got you covered in that area).

Instead of buying a ton of rosemary, try other herbs and aromatics to complement the lamb. Or try one particularly delicious recipe from chef patron of Frenchie, Greg Marchand.