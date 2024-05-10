Here we are again: the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals are underway, with 37 countries competing to take the stage during the grand final on Saturday. Only one will be crowned winner (and fade into non-existence). It’s Christmas for Europhiles… and people who like Australia.

Whether you’re one of those types that will be hosting a Eurovision watch party or you simply want to add some international flair to your dining-in-front-of-the-telly culinary repertoire, we’re bringing you a taste of our top 10 predicted winners in the contest (as selected by our music editor Roisin O’Connor, who’s usually on the money).

Why not try a traditional Irish soda bread? Or perhaps you’re craving the rich flavours of Croatia with cevapcici, savoury mince meat sausages steeped in Balkan history. And let’s not forget Switzerland’s iconic potato rosti, a crispy delight that’s sure to keep you satisfied while you’re (trying to) sing along.