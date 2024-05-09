When is the second Eurovision 2024 semi-final and when is the grand final?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest took place on Tuesday 7 May, with Ireland’s contestant Bambie Thug sailing through to the final along with Croatia’s Baby Lasagna and Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil.

Fifteen semi-finalists performed at the Malmö Arena in Sweden, all of whom were hoping to make it through to the grand final on Saturday 11 May.

Cork-born, London-based singer Bambie Thug, one of the favourites to win, made it through with their electro-metal song “Doomsday Blue”, along with Sweden’s delegates, the Norway-born twin singers Marcus & Martinus, who sang their club bop “Unforgettable”. Sweden is also an automatic finalist thanks to their 2023 win.

Alyona and Heil are considered strong competition with their moving anthem “Teresa & Maria”. Ukraine last won in 2022 with Kalush Orchestra, and before that in 2016 with Jamala.

Elsewhere, current favourite Baby Lasagna will now perform his outlandish “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” at the grand final, as will Finnish entrant Windows95Man with “No Rules!”.

The UK’s entry, pop singer Olly Alexander, also performed his song “Dizzy”. However, he has already made the final, as the UK is one of the “big five” countries guaranteed a place thanks to their status as one of the largest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organisers behind Eurovision.

Olly Alexander is representing the UK at Eurovision 2024 ( TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima )

Another 16 countries will compete in the second semi-final on Thursday 9 May: Malta, Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Denmark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands.

Switzerland’s delegate Nemo is another strong favourite with their operatic banger “The Code”.

Fans hoping for cheery pop tunes might be surprised to learn that the majority of songs this year will be performed in the minor key. Just two out of the 37 entrants are in a major key, the lowest since the contest began in 1956, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Eurovision fans prepare to board a special party flight from Gatwick (David Parry/PA) ( PA Wire )

If Iceland’s Hera Bjork and Poland’s Luna fail to make it through to the grand final, it would be the first in Eurovision history where no songs are performed in a major key.

Protests are expected to take place during the second semi-final due to Israel’s participation, amid its war on Gaza.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 grand final will take place on Saturday 11 May, with the running order to be determined once the finalists have been announced.

Hosting duties will be performed live from the Malmö Arena by Swedish-American actor Malin Åkerman and Eurovision veteran Petra Mede.

Also at the grand final, fans will get to watch a special performance from reigning Eurovision champion Loreen.

You’ll be able to follow all the latest news and updates via The Independent’s usual liveblog.