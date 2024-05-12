Bambie Thug has accused Eurovision organisers of “not supporting them” over a row with Israel.

The “ouji pop” star, who secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first grand final of the music event since 2018, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken.

Bambie, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told journalists in the press centre on Saturday (11 May): “Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up.

“They waited to the last minute, we still haven’t gotten statement back to us, allowed us to be scapegoats, allowed us to be the spokesperson for standing up for ourselves.

“And yeah, the broadcaster has disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won’t be able to compete because of that.”

The Independent has contacted both Kan and the EBU for comment following Bambie’s claims.