Three family dinner recipes inspired by CBeebies hit Bluey

This is fish and chips – but not as you know it.

Not only is it inspired by beloved BBC TV show character Bluey, it’s all made at home – and everything’s baked, not fried, making for a much healthier meal for the family.

Bluey’s fish goujons with mixed fries and curry ketchup

It’s a healthier update on your classic fish and chips (Gousto/PA)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

15ml Henderson’s Relish

2 basa fillets

160g blanched peas

½ tbsp curry powder

1 tsp ground paprika

60g panko breadcrumbs

1 sweet potato

30ml tomato ketchup

1 white potato

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C (fan)/gas 7. Peel and cut your potato and sweet potato into fries – these are your mixed fries.

2. Add the mixed fries to a large baking tray (or two!) with a drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and give everything a good mix up. Put the tray in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the fries are tender and starting to crisp.

3. Meanwhile, slice your basa fillets in half lengthways. Slice each half into two pieces (roughly the size and shape of fish fingers) so that you are left with four basa strips per person.

4. Add a handful of flour to a plate and a splash of milk to a bowl. Add your panko breadcrumbs to another plate with your ground paprika, a generous drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt. Coat the basa strips in the flour, tap off any excess, then add it into the milk and finally press it into the breadcrumbs firmly to evenly coat all over.

5. Add the breaded basa strips to a separate baking paper-lined baking tray (or two!) and put the tray in the oven for 12-15 min or until golden and cooked through – these are your fish goujons. Tip: Your fish is cooked once it turns opaque and flakes easily. Boil a kettle.

6. Whilst everything is cooking, combine your tomato ketchup in a bowl with your curry powder, Henderson’s Relish and a pinch of salt – this is your curry ketchup.

7. Once everything is almost ready, add your blanched peas to a pot, cover them with boiled water and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cook for one min or until they’re warmed through, then drain and return to the pot with a knob of butter.

8. Serve Bluey’s fish goujons with the mixed fries, peas and curry ketchup to the side. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and pepper if needed.

Cheesy magic asparagus with creamy tomato orzo

A veggie dish even the fussiest of eaters will love (Gousto/PA)

Bluey superfan and comedian Katherine Ryan makes this dish for her family at home – adding on pine nuts at the end to give it an adult upgrade for her and her partner.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

120g asparagus spears

1 brown onion

40g cheddar cheese

125g cherry tomatoes

1 garlic clove

150g orzo

15g pine nuts

50g soft cheese

11g vegetable stock mix

Method:

1. Boil a kettle. Peel and dice your brown onion, then peel and finely chop (or grate) your garlic. Chop your cherry tomatoes in half, then trim the woody ends off your asparagus. Tip: Alternatively, bend the woody ends of the asparagus until they snap!

2. Dissolve your vegetable stock mix in 500 millilitres boiled water – this is your stock. Grate your cheddar cheese finely.

3. Heat a large, dry, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) over a medium heat. Once hot, add your pine nuts and cook for two to three minutes or until toasted and lightly golden. Tip: Watch them like a hawk to make sure they don’t burn! Once golden, transfer the pine nuts to a bowl and reserve the pan.

4. Return the reserved pan to a medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Once hot, add the diced onion with a pinch of salt and cook for four to five minutes or until beginning to soften.

5. Once slightly softened, add the halved tomatoes and chopped garlic and cook for a further four to five minutes or until the tomatoes have softened. Once softened, add your orzo and cook for one minute, stirring to coat the grains.

6. Add the stock to the pan and bring to the boil over a high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, covered, for 12-15 minutes or until cooked through. Tip: Stir the orzo occasionally to stop it from sticking. Once cooked through, stir through your soft cheese and one third of the grated cheese (you’ll use the rest later!) and cook for a final two to three minutes – this is your creamy tomato orzo.

7. When the orzo has seven minutes left, heat a separate, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the trimmed asparagus and cook for an initial three minutes, then sprinkle over the remaining grated cheese and cook for a further three minutes or until the cheese has melted and begun to crisp up on the bottom – this is your cheesy magic asparagus.

8. Serve the creamy tomato orzo in a bowl with the cheesy magic asparagus to the side (crispy side up). Top with the toasted pine nuts and a generous grind of black pepper.

Heeler-style BBQ chicken with crispy potatoes and pepper and corn salad

A midweek meal the whole family will love (Gousto/PA)

Kids will want to get involved in the kitchen if you’re making this Bluey-inspired BBQ chicken dish.

If little ones aren’t overly adventurous with food, leave out the smoky butter and sliced spring onion and add plain butter instead.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 pieces of British chicken breast

15ml Henderson’s Relish

150g canned sweetcorn

1 tsp ground smoked paprika

1 red pepper

1 spring onion

30ml tomato ketchup

16g tomato paste

1 white potato

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C (fan)/gas 7, then take your chicken out of the fridge, open the packet and let it air. Chop your potatoes into small bite-sized pieces, then deseed your pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and dice finely. Trim, then slice your spring onion and drain your sweetcorn.

2. Combine your tomato ketchup, tomato paste, Henderson’s Relish, most of your ground smoked paprika (you’ll use the rest later!) and two teaspoons of sugar in a bowl. Add 140 millilitres cold water and a pinch of salt and give everything a good mix up – this is your BBQ sauce.

3. Add the chopped potatoes to a baking tray (or two!) with a drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give everything a good mix up and put the tray in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden and crisp.

4. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of olive oil over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add your chicken breast portions and cook for three minutes on each side or until golden.

5. Once the chicken has browned, remove the pan from the heat and add the BBQ sauce. Return the pan to a medium heat, cover with a lid and cook for a further 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through (no pink meat!) – this is your Heeler-style BBQ chicken.

6. Meanwhile, heat a pot over a medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Once hot, add the diced pepper with a pinch of salt and cook for six to seven or until softened (add a splash of water if the pot is looking a little dry!) Once softened, add the drained sweetcorn to the pan and cook for a further one to two minutes or until the sweetcorn is warmed through – this is your pepper and corn salad.

7. Add a knob of butter to a bowl with the remaining ground smoked paprika. Add the bowl to the microwave for 20 seconds or until the butter has completely melted – this is your smoky butter.

8. Serve the Heeler-style BBQ chicken with the pepper and corn salad and crispy potatoes to the side. Top the salad with the sliced spring onion and smoky butter.

Gousto ambassador, comedian and Bluey-superfan, Katherine Ryan, is celebrating the launch of Gousto’s Bluey’s Family Dinner range in partnership with BBC Studios.