As the sun climbs higher and the days last longer, I start to think not just about how to enjoy the summer, but how to look and feel my best while doing so.

As a researcher at the UK’s top vegan charity, I’ve discovered the delicious pathway to achieving glowing summer skin through the power of food.

It’s all about incorporating beta-carotene, antioxidants, vitamin E and zinc – key nutrients that keep skin vibrant and healthy.