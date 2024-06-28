Recipes and tips: the ingredients nutritionists swear by for healthy summer skin
As summer finally arrives, Veronika Prosek Charvatova’s guides us through the best food for skin health and explains why a diet packed with zinc, Vitamin E and beta-carotene is your best ally in achieving that sought-after glow
As the sun climbs higher and the days last longer, I start to think not just about how to enjoy the summer, but how to look and feel my best while doing so.
As a researcher at the UK’s top vegan charity, I’ve discovered the delicious pathway to achieving glowing summer skin through the power of food.
It’s all about incorporating beta-carotene, antioxidants, vitamin E and zinc – key nutrients that keep skin vibrant and healthy.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments