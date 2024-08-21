The best way to cook steak, according to a professional chef

Support truly

“A culinary hymn of praise to simplicity, this is my favourite way to cook steak,” says chef Ben Tish, whose new cookbook is dedicated to Mediterranean food.

“Fiorentina is traditionally a T-bone or a porterhouse steak – a steak on the bone has more flavour than a boneless one – but a good-quality rib-eye or sirloin steak will work well. The steak must be cut thick as you want the meat beautifully crisp and caramelised on the outside and medium-rare and pink within.”

To take this dish up a notch, Tish recommends serving the steak with chips and a salad.

Tuscan-style steak with rosemary, garlic and grape molasses

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 x 1kg T-bone or porterhouse steaks, or 2 x 600g sirloin or rump steaks, at room temperature

Olive oil

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Needles from 3 fresh rosemary sprigs, finely chopped

Grated zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

2 tbsp grape or date molasses (optional)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Light a BBQ about 30 minutes before you want to cook so the coals turn ashen grey and are at the optimum grilling temperature. Position the grill above the coals so it gets very hot. Alternatively, heat a large ridged, cast-iron griddle pan to maximum.

2. Rub the steaks with oil, then season well and place them on the grill or griddle pan. Cook for three minutes on each side, or until nicely caramelised and charred. Now move either the steaks to a cooler spot on the barbecue or turn the heat under the griddle down to medium, and continue cooking for a further six to seven minutes, turning every minute or so for medium-rare. Add another three to four minutes for medium-well.

3. Remove the steaks from the grill and transfer to a tray or rimmed platter and sprinkle over the garlic, rosemary, lemon zest and juice and the molasses, if using. Leave to rest for 10 minutes like this before serving either whole or in the traditional style with the meat cut from the bone, sliced and arranged back against the bone for serving with the resting juices spooned over. Sprinkle with extra salt, if you want.

Recipe from ‘Mediterra’ by Ben Tish (Bloomsbury).