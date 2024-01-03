Start Veganuary right with this mushroom miso risotto with chilli oil

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you’re embracing Veganuary or just craving a wholesome start to the year, Amy Poon’s mushroom miso risotto with chilli oil and golden oyster mushrooms will put a smile on your face wider than a mushroom cap.

With the umami goodness of miso and the sweet nuttiness of Shaoxing wine, plus a burst of heat from chilli oil, this is dish is both satisfying and wholesome. The addition of oyster mushrooms, sauteed to golden perfection, adds both a visual and textural spectacle.

Mushroom miso risotto with chilli oil and golden oyster mushrooms

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 bunch of spring onions, finely sliced, white and greens separated

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

250g chestnut mushrooms, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

70g white miso

400g arborio or carnaroli rice

5 tbsp shaoxing wine or dry sherry

3 tbsp soy sauce

75g grated Parmesan or vegan alternative

3 tbsp chilli oil (such as Poon’s Extraordinary Chilli Oil)

For the oyster mushrooms:

1 tbsp olive oil

250g oyster mushrooms, ripped into thick strips

1 tbsp chilli oil (such as Poon’s Extraordinary Chilli Oil)

Method:

Warm the olive oil in a large, wide pan over a medium heat and add the spring onion whites, celery, chestnut mushrooms and garlic. Add a pinch of salt and fry for 10-12 minutes until soft.

Meanwhile, pour 1.3 litres boiling water into the miso, stir well and keep warm. Stir the rice into the vegetable base and fry for 3-4 minutes until it begins to turn translucent. Add the shaoxing and soy and as soon as the liquid is reduced by half, start adding the miso, bit by bit, stirring in between each addition and waiting for it to be absorbed before adding the next. Keep going until the rice is tender and creamy, about 18-20 minutes. You may need to add more water if you run out. Vigorously stir in the Parmesan and the chilli oil, season to taste and leave to rest while you prepare the oyster mushrooms.

To prepare the oyster mushrooms, warm up the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat. Once very hot, add the mushrooms in a single layer and leave undisturbed for 3-4 minutes. Turn over, adding chilli oil, and cook the other side for another couple of minutes until they are golden and tender. Take off the heat, stir in the spring onion greens and some salt. Transfer the rested risotto to plates and top with the oyster mushrooms.

Amy Poon is the founder of Poon’s London