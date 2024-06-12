This non-alcoholic spritzer is a delicious alternative to sugary soft drinks

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking for a refreshing non-alcoholic summer spritz, this homemade fizzy orange drink ticks all the boxes – without being laden with sugar.

Rachel Khoo recommends serving this with Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream Kettle Chips.

Homemade orange and ginger spritzer

Makes: approx 200ml

Ingredients:

1 large piece of ginger (approx 100g)

2 large untreated or organic oranges

400g sugar

Lots of ice

Optional garnish:

Sparkling water

Fresh mint or basil leaves

Sprigs of rosemary

Method:

1. Wash the ginger and oranges. Cut the ginger into thin slices (one to two millimetres thick) and add to a pot. Peel the oranges, trying only to remove the orange part and not the pith (white part).

2. Juice the oranges into a measuring jug. If the juice is less than 400 millilitres, top up with water to make 400 millilitres.

3. Add the juice, peel and sugar to the pot, stirring occasionally and bringing to the boil. Once the sugar syrup has come to a boil, simmer gently for about an hour or until you have reduced it by half and have a thick syrup. The ginger and orange peel should be soft and slightly translucent. Remove the peel and ginger and use them for the garnish or candy.

4. To make the candied ginger and orange peel: Remove the ginger and orange peel from the sugar syrup and place on a baking sheet on a tray. Bake at 100C for one hour, switch off the oven, and leave in the oven for a couple of hours. The candied peel will keep in an airtight container for a month.

5. To serve: Mix the syrup with sparkling water to your desired sweetness. Top with plenty of ice, orange wedges and sprigs of mint, basil or rosemary.

