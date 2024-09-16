Pescetarian power: Boost your health with this spiced sea bass recipe

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

If you’re looking to supercharge your diet without cutting out the joy of eating, a pescetarian approach might just be the perfect catch.

Fish is packed with macro and micro nutrients, including protein, vitamins and minerals. Fatty fish like salmon, trout, sardines, tuna and mackerel can be considered healthy and are high in fat-based nutrients such as vitamin D.

Oysters are high in zinc and mussels are a rich source of B12, a vitamin which can be difficult to incorporate into a vegetarian diet.

Some fish like salmon, are also full of omega-3 fatty acids which may help to improve brain health and heart health. I would suggest eating oily fish at least once or twice a week to gain the full benefit of their nutrients.

It’s also a saviour for your skin, as not having enough omega-3 in your diet can cause your skin to dry out. A single serving of cooked salmon packs almost all your recommended daily intake of vitamin D, key for supporting immunity.

Fish is extremely delicious and easy to prepare, therefore it should be easy to incorporate into your diet. My favourite pescatarian recipe is this spiced sea bass in a red Thai-inspired curry as it is simple to cook, contains full on flavour and an impressive four of your five a day.

Spiced sea bass in a red Thai inspired curry

With toasted coconut, pak choi and mangetout

Whether you’re giving keto a go for the first time, or have been following it for a while, this recipe fits the bill. Simple to cook and full of flavour, it’s bound to become a favourite in no time.

Serves: 2

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 head pak choi

80g mangetout

60g baby corn

1 red chilli

15g desiccated coconut

2 sea bass fillets

1 sachet Thai-style spice blend

50g red Thai-style paste

200ml coconut milk

10g vegetable stock paste

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 220C/200C fan/gas mark 7. Trim the pak choi, then thinly slice widthways. Halve the mangetout lengthways. Halve the baby corn lengthways. Thinly slice the chilli.

2. Heat a medium frying pan on medium-high heat (no oil). Once hot, add the desiccated coconut and cook, stirring regularly, until lightly toasted, 1-2 mins. Watch it closely as it can burn easily. Once toasted, place in a small bowl. Set the pan aside for later - no need to clean.

3. Lay the fish on a lined baking tray, skin-side up. Drizzle with oil, coat the fillets in the Thai style spice blend and season on both sides with salt and pepper. Bake on the middle shelf for 7-10 mins until the fish is cooked. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw fish. The fish is cooked when opaque in the centre.

4. While the fish cooks, return the frying pan to medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil. Once hot, squeeze in the red Thai style paste and cook until fragrant, 1 min.

5. Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the coconut milk, veg stock paste, baby corn, mangetout and water (see pantry). Bring to a simmer and cook until the sauce has thickened slightly and the veg has softened, 3-4 mins. Add the pak choi and cook until slightly wilted, 1 min. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Spoon the red Thai inspired curry into bowls and lay the spicy sea bass fillet on top. Sprinkle over the toasted coconut and red chilli to finish.

Recipe from www.greenchef.co.uk