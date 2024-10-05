This roast chicken recipe uses an actual brick to cook the meat

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



“Chicken and just five other ingredients equals a crowd pleaser with little fuss,” says MasterChef judge John Torode.

“You don’t have to use a brick, any heavy weight will do (the brick keeps the chicken flat so the skin stays crisp), but what a great story to tell around the family table – oh yes I got a brick and cooked you a chook!”

Brick roast chicken and braised chipotle cabbage

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (2-2.5kg)

Juice of 2 limes

100g chipotle paste

Olive oil, for cooking

For the chipotle cabbage:

A little oil, for frying

1 hispi cabbage, cut into 8 wedges

1 tsp chipotle paste

200-300ml water

To serve (optional):

Oven fries

Mayonnaise

Method:

open image in gallery (Quadrille/PA) ( Quarille )

1. Preheat the oven to 220C (200C fan). If using a brick, wrap it in foil and heat in the oven.

2. Place the chicken on a board, breast-side down with the parson’s nose towards you. Use a sharp knife, or poultry shears, to spatchcock, by cutting down each side of the parson’s nose. Remove the backbone. Flatten the chicken a bit, turn it over and push it down against the board. Use a sharp knife to make small slashes in the skin. Pierce all over the skin with a fork.

3. Make a marinade with the lime juice and chipotle paste and rub all over the chicken, back and front.

4. Heat a large ovenproof frying pan and add a little olive oil. Place the chicken skin-side down and let it sizzle. Drizzle with oil once a little coloured, then turn the chicken over. Weigh the chicken down with the heated brick wrapped in foil (thus brick chicken) or use a cast-iron lid. Leave to cook over a medium heat for five minutes then turn and cook the other side for five minutes with the weight on. Transfer to the oven and bake for 40-45 minutes, still weighed down by the brick.

5. Meanwhile, for the cabbage, heat a large frying pan that has a lid, add a splash of oil and place the cabbage wedges in the pan. Cook for three minutes to get some good colour, then turn them. Mix the chipotle paste and water, pour over the cabbage and cook for five minutes, then turn the cabbage and cook until it is soft and the liquid reduces to make a sauce.

6. Remove the chicken from the oven and leave to rest. Place the cabbage on a large platter. Chop the chicken by removing the thighs and chopping the breast in half. Place the chicken on top of the cabbage, swirl the cooking juices in the pan and pour over. If liked, serve with fries and mayonnaise.

Tip: You can use a fire brick in the oven as they are better at withstanding higher temperatures. They can be purchased from DIY stores and online. If you do not have a suitable brick, a cast-iron lid will work.

‘John & Lisa’s Kitchen’ by John Torode and Lisa Faulkner (Quadrille, £25).