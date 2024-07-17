Rocky road: The ultimate recipe for a sweet treat

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Like his famous father Jamie, Buddy Oliver is all about making nutritious everyday food – with the balance of the odd treat.

This recipe definitely falls into the latter camp, and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

It comes from Oliver’s debut cookbook, Let’s Cook, which accompanies the TV series Cooking Buddies, produced by Jamie Oliver Productions for the BBC, available on CBBC and BBC iPlayer from July.

Rocky road with a white chocolate drizzle

Serves: 16

Ingredients:

Olive oil, for greasing

100g dark chocolate (70%)

100g quality milk chocolate

125g unsalted butter

75g golden syrup

50g marshmallows

150g biscuits, such as ginger nuts, digestives

75g unsalted nuts, such as pistachios, toasted hazelnuts

75g chocolate-covered honeycomb

75g glacé cherries or dried fruit

50g quality white chocolate

Method:

1. Lightly oil a 25 centimetre x 30 centimetre roasting tray and line it with a sheet of damp greaseproof paper.

open image in gallery Oliver is following in his famous father’s footsteps with a new cookbook ( Penguin Michael Joseph )

2. Sit a heatproof bowl on top of a pan of lightly simmering water, snap in the dark and milk chocolate, add the butter and golden syrup, and stir occasionally until melted.

3. Halve the marshmallows, snap up the biscuits, roughly chop or bash up the nuts, bash up the honeycomb and halve the cherries or dried fruit (if needed), then stir them into the chocolate mixture.

4. Pour into the lined tray and chill in the fridge for at least four hours, then carefully turn out.

5. Snap the white chocolate into a clean heatproof bowl and melt as described in step two (or melt in the microwave, if easier). Drizzle the melted chocolate over the rocky road, leave to set in the fridge, then slice up and serve.

Make it festive: Transfer the mixture to a one-litre oiled and lined pudding basin before chilling, then turn it out, pour over melted white chocolate and decorate with artificial holly to turn it into a Christmas pud.

‘Let’s Cook: Fun, Easy Recipes For Kids’ by Buddy Oliver (Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, £20).