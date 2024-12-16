10-minute prep, big benefits: The stress-busting dinner you need
Dinnertime stress is a thing of the past with this simple, healthy dish that takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Packed with slow-release energy, fibre and magnesium, Angela Dowden’s beans and peppers recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ doesn’t just fill you up – it could help calm you down
This healthy, easy dish requires only 10 minutes of prep, taking the stress out of dinnertime.
But not only that, nutritionist Angela Dowden says the ingredients could also have a positive impact on your mental wellbeing.
“Providing slow-release energy, magnesium and fibre, this is the perfect dish for when you’re stressed,” she notes.
Beans and peppers with harissa
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
225g dried butter beans, soaked in water overnight
225g dried kidney beans, soaked in water overnight
2 tbsp olive oil
Knob of butter
2 onions, finely chopped
4-6 garlic cloves, smashed
2 tsp sugar
2 tsp cumin seeds
2 red, orange or yellow peppers, cored, deseeded and diced
1-2 tsp harissa paste
2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes
Salt and pepper
Small bunch of mint, finely chopped
To serve:
Chunks of bread (optional)
Natural yogurt (optional)
Method:
1. Drain and rinse the butter and kidney beans. Place them in a large saucepan filled with water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 40 minutes until tender. Drain and refresh under cold running water, then remove any loose skins.
2. Heat the oil and butter in a large, heavy-based saucepan over a medium heat, stir in the onions, garlic and sugar and cook for 2-3 minutes to soften. Add the cumin seeds and peppers and cook for a further one to two minutes, then add the drained beans and stir to coat well.
3. Stir in the harissa and the tomatoes and cook over a gentle heat for 30 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stir in half the mint and garnish with the remaining mint. Serve with chunks of bread and a dollop of creamy yogurt, if liked.
Recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ by Angela Dowden (Hamlyn, £18.99).
