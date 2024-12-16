Stress relief on a plate: Try these omega-3-rich trout and dill fishcake
Take the stress out of mealtimes with these omega-3-rich trout and dill fishcakes. Nutritionist Angela Dowden’s recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ pairs flaky trout with vibrant dill and zesty lemon for a dish that’s as calming as it is delicious
According to nutritionist Angela Dowden, eating more omega-3 can have a hugely positive impact on your cortisol levels.
And few foods are as packed with omega-3s as oily fish – which is why this trout and dill fishcake recipe is great for stress-busting.
Trout and dill fishcakes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
300g trout fillets
400g mashed potatoes
5 spring onions, finely chopped
2 tbsp capers, chopped
2 tbsp chopped dill
Grated rind of 1 lemon
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
To serve:
Steamed Tenderstem broccoli
Lime wedges
Method:
1. Cook the trout fillets under a preheated hot grill for four minutes on each side until cooked through, then discard the skin, break the flesh into flakes and place in a bowl. Add the mashed potatoes, spring onions, capers, dill, lemon rind and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Shape into 8 cakes and chill for 20 minutes.
2. Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the fishcakes, in batches, for four to five minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Serve with steamed Tenderstem broccoli and lime wedges.
Recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ by Angela Dowden (Hamlyn, £18.99).
