Stress relief on a plate: Try these omega-3-rich trout and dill fishcake

Take the stress out of mealtimes with these omega-3-rich trout and dill fishcakes. Nutritionist Angela Dowden’s recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ pairs flaky trout with vibrant dill and zesty lemon for a dish that’s as calming as it is delicious

Prudence Wade
Monday 16 December 2024 10:14 GMT
Serve these fishcakes with a side of broccoli for the ultimate midweek meal
Serve these fishcakes with a side of broccoli for the ultimate midweek meal (William Shaw)

According to nutritionist Angela Dowden, eating more omega-3 can have a hugely positive impact on your cortisol levels.

And few foods are as packed with omega-3s as oily fish – which is why this trout and dill fishcake recipe is great for stress-busting.

Trout and dill fishcakes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

300g trout fillets

400g mashed potatoes

5 spring onions, finely chopped

2 tbsp capers, chopped

2 tbsp chopped dill

Grated rind of 1 lemon

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

To serve:

Steamed Tenderstem broccoli

Lime wedges

Dowden’s book offers stress-busting recipes designed to help balance cortisol levels through healthy eating
Dowden’s book offers stress-busting recipes designed to help balance cortisol levels through healthy eating (Hamlyn)

Method:

1. Cook the trout fillets under a preheated hot grill for four minutes on each side until cooked through, then discard the skin, break the flesh into flakes and place in a bowl. Add the mashed potatoes, spring onions, capers, dill, lemon rind and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Shape into 8 cakes and chill for 20 minutes.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the fishcakes, in batches, for four to five minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Serve with steamed Tenderstem broccoli and lime wedges.

Recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ by Angela Dowden (Hamlyn, £18.99).

