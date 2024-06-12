This summer anchovy dip recipe will convert people who hate the salty fish

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cook and author Rachel Khoo isn’t afraid of injecting her dishes with a bit of flavour.

Case in point: this recipe for anchovy dip, which will convert even those who aren’t convinced about the small fish.

Khoo recommends serving with fresh crudités, or even Kettle Chips Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Summer anchovy dip

Ingredients:

For the dip:

50g anchovies (about 15)

2 plump garlic cloves, peeled

1 tbsp capers, drained or rinsed if salted

1 shallot, peeled and roughly chopped

Juice of ½ lemon, to taste

80ml good-quality olive oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

A few twists of black pepper

For the crudités:

10 asparagus stalks

2 medium carrots, peeled

½ cucumber

1 red pepper

10 radishes

Method:

1. Place the anchovies, garlic cloves, capers, shallot and lemon juice in a blender (I used a NutriBullet for a very smooth consistency). Add the olive oil and vinegar a little at a time. Adjust according to your taste: if you want more acidity, add more lemon juice or vinegar; if you want to make it more mellow, add a little water.

2. Place the anchovy dip in a ramekin or serving bowl. Add a few twists of black pepper and serve with crudités or crisps arranged around the sides.

