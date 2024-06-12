Jump to content

This summer anchovy dip recipe will convert people who hate the salty fish

Make this in advance next time you’re having people over for drinks

Prudence Wade
Wednesday 12 June 2024 08:44
Best served with crudites or crisps
Best served with crudites or crisps (Rachel Khoo/PA)

Cook and author Rachel Khoo isn’t afraid of injecting her dishes with a bit of flavour.

Case in point: this recipe for anchovy dip, which will convert even those who aren’t convinced about the small fish.

Khoo recommends serving with fresh crudités, or even Kettle Chips Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Summer anchovy dip

Ingredients:

For the dip:

50g anchovies (about 15)

2 plump garlic cloves, peeled

1 tbsp capers, drained or rinsed if salted

1 shallot, peeled and roughly chopped

Juice of ½ lemon, to taste

80ml good-quality olive oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

A few twists of black pepper

For the crudités:

10 asparagus stalks

2 medium carrots, peeled

½ cucumber

1 red pepper

10 radishes

Method:

1. Place the anchovies, garlic cloves, capers, shallot and lemon juice in a blender (I used a NutriBullet for a very smooth consistency). Add the olive oil and vinegar a little at a time. Adjust according to your taste: if you want more acidity, add more lemon juice or vinegar; if you want to make it more mellow, add a little water.

2. Place the anchovy dip in a ramekin or serving bowl. Add a few twists of black pepper and serve with crudités or crisps arranged around the sides.

Bestselling author Rachel Khoo joins gourmet hand cooked crisps brand KETTLE® as their first female chef. Visit kettlechips.co.uk for more information.

