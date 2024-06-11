Summer dinner party recipes that are so good you won’t want to share

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, impressing your family or enjoying a solo cooking session, these recipes from Maldon Salt offer something special for every occasion.

Start with garlic and tarragon chicken, a dish that combines tender, crispy chicken legs with a creamy, lemon-infused sauce, perfectly complemented by aromatic tarragon. It’s an easy yet impressive main course that pairs beautifully with mashed potatoes and green beans.

For a communal experience, try tear and share garlic bread. This soft, buttery bread is infused with mixed herbs and garlic, baked to golden perfection and served with a decadent garlic butter dip. It’s the ultimate appetiser or side dish to share with friends and family.

New potatoes with garlic salt offer a simple yet delicious side dish, featuring tender new potatoes tossed in olive oil and seasoned with Maldon Garlic Sea Salt and black pepper. It’s a quick, flavourful addition to any meal.

For breakfast or brunch, avocado toast with poached egg and chilli salt is a must-try. Creamy avocado, perfectly poached eggs and a sprinkle of chilli salt make this a nutritious and tasty start to your day.

If you’re in the mood for seafood, spicy prawns with garlic and chilli are a fiery delight. Served with crusty bread to soak up the flavourful juices, this dish is ready in minutes and packed with a punch.

Quench your thirst with a spicy margarita, a bold twist on a classic cocktail, or indulge in a loaded bloody mary, a savoury drink that doubles as a meal with its lavish garnishes.

Finally, add a refreshing note to your spread with a spicy cucumber salad, a cool and spicy side dish that’s as vibrant as it is delicious.

Garlic and tarragon chicken

A savoury dish featuring crispy chicken legs cooked with whole garlic cloves and a creamy, lemony sauce. Finished with fresh tarragon, this meal is perfect with mashed potatoes and green beans. A 40-minute recipe that combines rich flavours with minimal effort, ideal for a hearty dinner.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

4 chicken legs

6 garlic cloves, peeled and whole

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp plain flour

500ml chicken stock

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

½ lemon, zested and juiced

200ml double cream

A good pinch of Maldon Garlic Sea Salt

Cracked black pepper

Handful of fresh tarragon, leaves picked and roughly chopped

Green beans and mashed potatoes, for serving

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large, shallow cast iron pan. Add the chicken legs skin side down. Cook on medium heat until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Turn the legs and cook until browned. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Add the garlic cloves and cook until soft and caramelized. Remove and set aside. Add the butter and melt gently. When foaming, add the flour and cook until golden and biscuity. Gradually whisk in the chicken stock, a ladleful at a time, allowing the sauce to thicken between additions. Add the mustard, lemon juice and zest, and double cream. Season with Maldon Garlic Sea Salt and black pepper. Return the chicken and garlic to the pan. Cover and simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Sprinkle with tarragon and serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Tear and share garlic bread

Because who needs personal space when you have garlic bread to share? ( Maldon Salt )

This pull-apart garlic bread is soft and aromatic, perfect for sharing. Made with a blend of strong white bread flour, mixed herbs and a touch of Maldon Garlic Sea Salt, it’s baked to golden perfection and served with a delicious garlic butter dip. A delightful addition to any meal.

Serves: 6 people

Prep time: 35 minutes + proving time | Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil, for greasing

500g strong white bread flour

1 ½ tsp fast action dried yeast

1 tsp Maldon Salt

1 tsp caster sugar

2 tsp mixed dried herbs

150ml water

30g unsalted butter

200ml whole milk

100g softened salted butter

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 tsp Maldon Garlic Sea Salt

Method:

Lightly oil a 26cm round cake tin. In a stand mixer bowl, combine flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and herbs. Heat water, butter, and milk until tepid, then add to the flour mixture. Knead with a dough hook on medium speed for about 5 minutes until smooth and elastic. Cover with clingfilm and let rise in a warm place for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until doubled in size. Knock the air out of the dough, shape into 30 small balls, and arrange around a ramekin in the cake tin. Cover with clingfilm and let rise for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200C. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown. Brush with softened butter, sprinkle with parsley and Maldon Garlic Sea Salt. Mix remaining butter with crushed garlic. Serve the bread with the garlic butter in the ramekin for dipping.

New potatoes with garlic salt

These potatoes are spud-tacularly seasoned for your enjoyment ( Maldon Salt )

A simple, quick side dish featuring tender new potatoes tossed in olive oil, Maldon Garlic Sea Salt and cracked black pepper. Ready in just 15 minutes, these potatoes are perfect for complementing any main course with their subtle, savoury flavour.

Serves: 4 people (as a side dish)

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

750g new potatoes, larger ones halved

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Maldon Garlic Sea Salt

Cracked black pepper

Method:

Boil the potatoes in a large pan of water for 5-8 minutes until tender. Drain and let steam dry for a couple of minutes. Toss with olive oil, Maldon Garlic Sea Salt, and black pepper in a serving bowl. Serve warm.

Avocado toast with poached egg and chilli salt

Avocado toast: proof that breakfast can be healthy, delicious, and totally Instagram-worthy ( Maldon Salt )

A healthy and vibrant breakfast or brunch option. Slices of ripe avocado are fanned over toasted sourdough, topped with perfectly poached eggs and seasoned with Maldon Chilli Sea Salt, cracked black pepper, fresh chilli slices and coriander. Served with lemon wedges for a zesty finish.

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 slices of sourdough bread, toasted

1 ripe avocado

1 lemon

2 large eggs

A pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

Cracked black pepper

Handful of fresh coriander

½ fresh red chilli, finely sliced

Method:

Bring a pan of water to a simmering boil. Halve, peel, and stone the avocado. Slice thinly, fan out on toast, and squeeze lemon juice over. Poach the eggs: create a whirlpool in simmering water, drop in each egg, and cook for 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and blot dry. Place eggs on avocado toast. Garnish with Maldon Chilli Sea Salt, black pepper, chilli slices, and coriander. Serve with lemon wedges.

Spicy prawns with garlic and chilli

Shrimply the best – spicy prawns that’ll make you do a happy dance ( Maldon Salt )

A quick and spicy seafood dish with shell-on king prawns sautéed with garlic and chilli, then seasoned with smoked paprika and Maldon Chilli Sea Salt. Served with crusty bread to soak up the flavourful juices, this dish is ready in just 10 minutes.

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

25ml olive oil

300g shell-on king prawns

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 tsp smoked paprika

A good pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

Crusty bread, for serving

Method:

Heat oil in a heavy frying pan. Add prawns, garlic, and chilli, and fry for 2-3 minutes until prawns are pink and garlic is golden. Remove from heat, stir in paprika and Maldon Chilli Sea Salt. Serve immediately with crusty bread for mopping up the juices.

Spicy margarita

This margarita is hotter than your ex’s new flame ( Maldon Salt )

A fiery twist on the classic margarita, this cocktail features muddled chilli, fresh lime juice, tequila and triple sec, shaken with ice. The glass rim is crusted with Maldon Chilli Sea Salt for an extra kick. Garnished with lime and jalapeno slices, it’s a perfect spicy refreshment.

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

½ chilli or jalapeno, roughly chopped (extra slices for garnish)

25ml fresh lime juice

50ml good quality tequila (reposado)

25ml triple sec/Cointreau

Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

Fresh lime slices, for garnish

Ice

Method:

Prepare the glass: rub the rim with lime juice and crust with Maldon Chilli Sea Salt. In a cocktail shaker, muddle chopped chilli and lime juice. Add tequila, triple sec, and ice. Shake until cold. Add ice to the prepared glass and strain the margarita into the glass, using a fine sieve. Garnish with lime and jalapeno slices. Enjoy!

Loaded bloody mary

Breakfast of champions: vodka, bacon and enough garnishes to qualify as a meal ( Maldon Salt )

A loaded version of the classic cocktail with vodka and spiced tomato juice, garnished with crispy bacon, prawns, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes, cornichons and green olives. Seasoned with Maldon Chilli Sea Salt and optional dashes of tabasco and Worcestershire sauce, it’s a savoury, indulgent drink.

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 rashers of streaky bacon

2 large shell-on prawns

2 sticks of celery, trimmed

2 cherry tomatoes

2 cornichons

2 green olives

½ lemon

Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

Ice

100ml vodka

400ml spiced tomato juice

Cracked black pepper

Splash of tabasco (optional)

Splash of Worcestershire sauce (optional)

Method:

Place a large frying pan on medium heat. Add the bacon and cook for 3 minutes on each side until crispy. Remove and drain on kitchen paper. Reduce the heat slightly and add the prawns. Cook for a couple of minutes on each side until bright pink and cooked through. Remove and set aside. Rub lemon juice around the rim of each highball glass. Dip the rim into Maldon Chilli Sea Salt on a small plate. Fill each glass with ice, then add 50ml vodka and top with spiced tomato juice. Add tabasco and Worcestershire sauce to taste. Garnish each glass with a celery stick, a crispy bacon strip, a prawn, and a skewer with a cherry tomato, cornichon, and olive. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Potato gratin with garlic salt

Potatoes, cream, and cheese – a match made in comfort food heaven ( Maldon Salt )

A rich and creamy side dish made with layers of thinly sliced Maris Piper potatoes, double cream, garlic and thyme. Baked until golden and bubbling, and optionally topped with parmesan. Perfectly seasoned with Maldon Garlic Sea Salt and black pepper, it’s a comforting, flavourful addition to any meal.

Serves: 6 people (as a side)

Prep time: 25 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients:

50g unsalted butter

1.5kg Maris Piper potatoes, scrubbed clean

3 garlic cloves, crushed

800ml double cream

A few sprigs of thyme, leaves removed

A pinch of Maldon Garlic Sea Salt

Cracked black pepper

A little parmesan, optional

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160C. Rub a large shallow cast iron dish with butter. Thinly slice the potatoes, keeping the skins on or peeling if preferred. Lay the potato slices in a spiral in the pan. In a saucepan, heat the double cream with garlic, thyme, Maldon Garlic Sea Salt, and black pepper until scalding. Remove from heat. Pour the cream mixture over the potatoes. Grate parmesan on top if using. Bake in the oven for 1 hour 30 minutes, until potatoes are tender and the top is golden and bubbling. Serve immediately.

Spicy cucumber salad

When cucumbers get spicy, things get cool and hot at the same time ( Maldon Salt )

A refreshing, no-cook side dish featuring spiraled or chunked cucumbers tossed in a tangy dressing of sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, crispy chilli oil, honey and Maldon Chilli Sea Salt. Garnished with toasted sesame seeds and fresh coriander leaves, it’s a vibrant, flavourful salad.

Serves: 4 people (as a side dish)

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: No cook

Ingredients:

6 baby/Persian cucumbers

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp crispy chilli oil

1 tsp honey

1 tsp Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Small handful of coriander leaves

Method: