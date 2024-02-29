Hook, line and dinner: Sustainable tuna recipes for a guilt-free supper

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ever feel like a fish out of water when it comes to choosing tuna? You’re not alone. According to the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), navigating the seas of sustainable seafood can leave 32 per cent of British consumers feeling adrift. But fear not, landlubbers, for we’ve got the catch of the day: tantalising tuna recipes that’ll have you hooked from the first bite.

In the midst of murky waters, the MSC shines a beacon of clarity with its latest UK Tuna Shopper Report, revealing the dilemma faced by many: plenty of appetite for tuna but a scarcity of knowledge on making eco-friendly choices. So let’s reel in some delicious solutions.

Sink your teeth into a tuna sushi bowl, a swift yet scrumptious creation marrying MSC-certified tinned tuna with the elegance of sushi. Craving a dinner delight? Dive into a tuna fish curry lontong, where MSC-certified tuna steaks take centre stage.

So, whether you’re a seasoned chef or just testing the waters, these recipes promise not only a feast for the senses but also a sustainable solution to your seafood cravings.

Tuna fish curry lontong

Craving a dinner delight? Dive into a tuna fish curry longtong (Ari Galih/MSC)

Recipe by: Ari Galih

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 MSC certified Yellowfin Tuna steaks

For the curry paste:

7 red onions, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled

3 pecan nuts

3 red chillies, seeds removed for less heat

1 finger/segment of fresh turmeric or 1 tbsp ground turmeric

10g ginger, peeled and coarsely grated

10g galangal

2 tbsps cooking oil

2 bay leaves

2 lemongrass stalks, whites only

700ml coconut milk

Tamarind water

Salt, to taste

Sugar, to taste

Method:

1. Use a blender of pestle and mortar, puree all the curry paste ingredients until they are really smooth.

2. In a large wide pan, warm the cooking oil and sauté the curry paste, along with the bay leaves and lemongrass until the spices start releasing their aroma.

3. Slowly pour in the coconut milk and stir to combine.

4. Next add sugar and salt to taste and bring the curry to a boil. When the curry is boiling add the tuna steaks so they are submerged and cooked through and the curry sauce thickens.

5. Finally, add the tamarind water and stir until it’s evenly distributed.

6. Serve with a lontong cake or a bowl of rice.

Tuna sushi bowl

Sink your teeth into a tuna sushi bowl, a swift yet scrumptious creation (James Strawbridge/MSC)

Recipe by: James Strawbridge

Ingredients:

For the tuna:

1 or 2 cans of MSC Waitrose Tuna steaks in olive oil

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped dill

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp seaweed flakes

For the squash

½ squash, roughly chopped

1 tbsp veg oil

1 tsp shichimi togarashi

To serve:

Sushi rice

Edamame beans

Kimchi

Pickled ginger

Kalettes or chopped kale

Method:

1. Roast your squash in advance for 35-40 mins until soft and caramelised. Allow to cool.

2. Mix your tuna fish straight out of the can with olive oil, soy sauce, dill, spring onions and seaweed flakes.

3. Cook your washed sushi rice for 12-13 mins and add in edamame beans and a pinch of seaweed flakes for the last 2 mins of cooking until the water has absorbed and it has a sticky consistency. Steam your kale over the rice as it cooks to save energy.

4. Layer up your sushi bowl with rice, steamed greens, kimchi, ginger, roasted squash and finally the delicious, marinaded tuna steak.

For more information visit www.msc.org/uk