Tom Kerridge’s simple but sophisticated grilled goat’s cheese salad recipe

“Grilled goat’s cheese and beets make a great duo in this sophisticated salad,” says chef Tom Kerridge.

“Pecan nuts and toasted baguette slices offer contrasting textures, and the salad leaves give freshness and vibrancy. A colourful salad, packed with enormous flavours, that works equally well as a starter or light meal.”

Grilled goat’s cheese salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 portions of log goat’s cheese with rind (about 100g each)

1 tsp thyme leaves

1 tbsp runny honey

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

6 thick slices of baguette

30g pecan nuts

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the maple and mustard dressing:

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For the salad:

2 cooked beetroots, cut into wedges

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2 large handfuls of mixed salad leaves

A large handful of spinach leaves

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Line a small baking tray with baking paper.

2. Place the goat’s cheese portions on the lined tray and sprinkle with the thyme leaves and a little salt and pepper. Drizzle with the honey and one tablespoon extra virgin olive oil.

3. Brush the baguette slices with one tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and place on another baking tray with the pecans.

4. Place the goat’s cheese tray on a high shelf in the oven and place the baguette and pecan tray on a shelf just below. Bake for 10 minutes, turning the baguette slices and pecans halfway through.

5. Turn the oven grill element on and cook for an extra two minutes until the goat’s cheese slices are golden brown on top. Take out the other tray as soon as the baguette slices and pecans are well coloured.

6. Meanwhile, prepare the salad. For the dressing, put all of the ingredients into a large bowl, whisk until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Pour half of the dressing into a small serving bowl and set aside. Add the beetroot and onion to the dressing in the large bowl and leave to soak up the flavours.

7. When the baguette and goat’s cheese are ready, add the salad leaves to the dressed beetroot and toss well. Divide the salad between two serving plates and tuck in the toasted baguettes slices. Top with the baked goat’s cheese, scatter over the pecans and serve at once, with the bowl of dressing on the side.

‘Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain’ by Tom Kerridge (Bloomsbury Absolute, £25).